Trump Attends NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden Amid Controversy

Former President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended an NBA Finals game. His presence led to the cancellation of the outdoor Knicks watch party due to heightened security concerns. The event sparked mixed reactions, including comments from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, actress Timothée Chalamet, and political commentator Ann Coulter. High ticket prices and security impacts were also discussed.

was on hand to see his New York Knicks play their first NBA Finals home game since 1999 on Monday, June 8, watching Game 3 live from Madison Square Garden .

, Trump, 79, flew from his home in New Jersey to somewhere near Wall Street in his Marine One helicopter before he and his motorcade drove through Manhattan. Trump, who was accompanied by his granddaughterThis marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended an NBA finals game.

His attendance for the evening was met with mixed reactions:coming from the stands when the broadcast cut to Trump’s suite during the National Anthem, which was sung byAs the Knicks have made their way through the NBA Playoffs, they have made headlines off the court for their raucous watch parties outside of MSG and the sky-high ticket prices for those lucky enough to get inside. With the increased security around Trump’s attendance for Game 3, the outdoor watch party was cancelled amid plenty of public outcry.

New York City mayorTimothee Chalamet Says Knicks’ NBA Finals Run Has Caused Him ‘Wear and Tear’ Ask a fan who has seen their team make a deep playoff run in any sport and they’ll tell you that the stress is real. Ask Timothée Chalamet and he’ll tell you it takes a physical toll as well.

The Dune actor and New York Knicks superfan has been following the Eastern Conference champions throughout “20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden is canceled, thousands of extra law enforcement officers will be required , traffic will be a disaster — all so he can sit in the Garden rather than watch the game on TV,” Coulter, 64,“I think anybody who’s a Knicks fan should be there,” she said.

“You earned the right as a Knicks fan. I don’t have to like you. ”New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wasted no time in rubbing the Knicks’ dominant Eastern Conference Finals performance in the face of Ohio native and 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Shortly after the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, May 25, Mamdani, 34, re-posted a social “I’m sorry.

Trump and Mayor Mamdani are Knicks fans and have been, they’re New Yorkers,” she said.

“And … there’s nothing either one of them can do to change what’s happening in this city for this team. ”of tickets. After being told last week that the get-in price for Game 3 was more than $8,000, he told reporters, “You can watch it on television. ” “It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television,” Trump said.

“That’s the way life goes… If the team wasn’t a big success, tickets would go very easily… but that’s the way life is. ”Tony Awards 2026 Nominees and Winners: See the Complete List





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