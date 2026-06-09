Trump attends NBA Finals as security heightened, Wembanyama involved in incident with Brunson

Former President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where security was tightened. In the game, Victor Wembanyama was seen putting his hand on Jalen Brunson's head and shoving him. Other sports news includes LIV Golf funding concerns, a scathing report on the NFL's antitrust exemption, and a court ruling on a college quarterback's betting case.

Trump draws much different reaction at NBA Finals than he did at CFP national title gameSecret Service, TSA and NYPD transform Madison Square Garden into fortress for Trump's NBA Finals visitLIV Golf could reportedly run out of money before wrapping up 2026 season after Saudis pull funding2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?

Scathing House Judiciary Committee report accuses NFL of stretching law's limited antitrust exemptionCollege quarterback who bet on his own team allowed to play in landmark ruling. NCAA files appeal in court Blue Jays rally while Orioles' double-play attempt negated as umps rule infielder failed to try to tag runnerKetel Marte frustrating Diamondbacks by opting to take days off with trade deadline looming: reportGroup K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, UzbekistanMSG watch party canceled ahead of Trump’s expected NBA Finals appearanceAlexi Lalas on USMNT’s ‘good vibes’ entering FIFA World Cup, Pulisic | FULL INTERVIEW | The HerdKnicks hosting Game 3 vs. Spurs, Will they take a 3-0 series lead?

| The HerdWNBA player wants league to boycott 'USA 250' patches for All-Star GamePOST-RACE INTERVIEWS: Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson & Christian Rasmussen after Bommarito Automotive Group 500 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX FINAL LAPS: Josef Newgarden holds off Marcus Ericsson to win the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in St. Louis 🏁 INDYCAR on FOXPresident Donald Trump was at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.guard Wembanyama near the free throw line when the 7-foot-4 center put his hand on the back of Brunson’s head and shoved him to the court.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks works against Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. Brunson immediately got into Wembanyama’s face, and it appeared the Frenchman was smiling before the point guard got back to business. , when Brunson’s backup, Jose Alvarado, went to box out Wembanyama.

Alvarado, who has comparable stature to Brunson, was wrapped up by Wembanyama and thrown away from the play. The Spurs are known for their physicality, but many believed that Wemby should’ve been called for fouls in these cases.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks shoots a three-point basket over Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter of Game Three in the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. San Antonio started this game red-hot, owning an 11-point lead after the first quarter, 33-22. But these Knicks have consistently shown their ability to come back no matter the deficit.

Brunson was a main reason why that was the case, going 5-of-11 from the field for 15 points with three assists and one rebound. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second quarter of game three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026.

As for Wembanyama, he was an efficient 6-of-10 from the field for 15 points of his own, while hauling in four rebounds and dishing out three assists. The Spurs are trying to avoid a brutal 3-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series, while the Knicks are hoping they can keep momentum in the second half to have the chance at a sweep in their own building on Wednesday night in Game 4.





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