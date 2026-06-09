Trump Attends NBA Finals Amid Protests and Tight Security in New York

President Donald Trump's attendance at NBA Finals Game 3 between the Knicks and Spurs sparked both boos and cheers at Madison Square Garden and prompted a major security operation in Manhattan.

President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026.

His arrival triggered heightened security protocols across Midtown Manhattan, including the relocation of an official fan watch party and the implementation of a strict no-bag policy for ticketholders. As the presidential motorcade made its way to the arena, it passed crowds lining the streets, some of whom displayed opposition signs and made rude gestures. Marine One landed near Wall Street before the convoy proceeded north.

Upon entering the venue, Trump was seated in a private suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump and personal adviser Boris Epshteyn. During the national anthem, a brief video appearance on the arena's screens showed Trump giving a military salute. The gesture was met with a chorus of boos from many inside the Garden, though the reaction softened when the U.S. flag appeared on screen and cheers returned as Knicks players were highlighted.

From his elevated suite, Trump clapped, waved, and gave a thumbs up toward the court. The extensive security measures, which included a visible police presence, armored vehicles, and aerial helicopter coverage, underscored the complex logistical challenge of protecting a sitting president in a densely populated urban event space.

Outside the main security perimeter, the city-sponsored watch party was shifted to a nearby park, where attendees faced strict rules prohibiting chairs, plastic sheets, dogs, and yoga mats, and all bags were subject to inspection. Despite the altered arrangements, a sea of blue and orange Knicks jerseys filled the surrounding streets as thousands of fans formed lengthy queues that stretched for blocks around the arena and Penn Station, highlighting the game's intense draw irrespective of the presidential visit.

Earlier in the day, Trump participated in a telerally, urging South Carolina voters to support Senator Lindsey Graham and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette in the upcoming primary. He referenced his past electoral successes in the state and framed his endorsements as part of a broader movement. At a campaign event in Greer, Evette credited Trump's backing for her momentum, telling reporters she felt confident about the primary outcome and was prepared for a potential runoff.

The convergence of a major sporting championship, a high-profile political appearance, and a contentious electoral season created a uniquely charged atmosphere in New York, blending sports fandom with political demonstration and unprecedented security operations





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