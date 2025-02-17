Trump Attends Daytona 500, Praises 'Courageous' Drivers and American Spirit

President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday, leading the drivers on a ceremonial lap and delivering a message of encouragement. He praised their courage and celebrated the American spirit, highlighting the progress of the nation since the start of his second term.

NASCAR drivers will accelerate to speeds approaching 200 mph as the Daytona 500 commences on Sunday, marking the start of the season at Daytona International Speedway. President Donald Trump was present for the beginning of the 'Great American Race,' leading the drivers on a ceremonial lap prior to the race. This marks his second attendance at the event.

Prior to the drivers firing up their engines, Trump engaged in a conversation with FOX Sports' Jamie Little, expressing his admiration for the racers' courage. 'They have a lot of courage doing this. I see it and I’ve been here,' the president remarked. 'They have a lot of guts, as they would say.' Accompanied by his granddaughter, Trump highlighted the progress of the United States since the commencement of his second term. 'I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s great for the country,' he stated. 'The country is doing well again. We have spirit all over the world. There’s spirit again, we brought it back and it’s been less than four weeks. You’ll see what we do in a little period of time. It’s gonna only get better. But this is very exciting.'Trump delivered a message to the drivers over their radios before the green flag waved. 'This is your favorite. I’m a big fan. I’m a really big fan of you people. (How) you do this, I don’t know. But I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and great people and great Americans. Have a good day. Have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.' Trump had previously proclaimed the American spirit in a statement prior to his arrival in Daytona Beach, Florida. 'This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation,' the statement read. 'The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race. 'From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DAYTONA 500 NASCAR DONALD TRUMP AMERICAN SPIRIT MOTORSPORTS PRESIDENT RACING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASCAR draws stars to Daytona 500 with Trump, Captain America expected at 'Great American Race'It’s NASCAR’s turn to throw its version of the Super Bowl with Sunday's Daytona 500. The “Great American Race” has Captain America coming and maybe even President Donald Trump. The field is stacked with stars, including four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who at age 49 is making his NASCAR debut.

Read more »

Trump Attends Daytona 500, Calls NASCAR 'Pure American Glory'Former President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 in 2020, serving as grand marshal and giving the command to start the engines. He also thrilled fans with an Air Force One flyover and a ride in the presidential limousine. Trump has long expressed his admiration for NASCAR, citing the drivers' bravery and the sport's celebration of American values.

Read more »

Trump Attends Daytona 500, Celebrates NASCAR's 'American Glory'Former President Trump attended the Daytona 500, NASCAR's biggest race, in 2020 and again in 2023. He praised the drivers' courage and the race's display of American skill and power, calling it a 'legendary display of roaring engines'.

Read more »

President Trump to Attend Daytona 500, Marking Second Presidential Visit to 'The Great American Race'President Donald Trump will be attending NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16th, marking his second visit to the prestigious race as president. The White House confirmed Trump's attendance, following weeks of speculation.

Read more »

Trump Returns to Daytona 500, Praising NASCAR's 'American Spirit'President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 for the second time during his presidency, emphasizing the race's embodiment of American values. He flew over the crowd in Air Force One before landing near Daytona International Speedway. Trump served as the grand marshal, starting the race. This appearance follows his historic presence at the Super Bowl last weekend.

Read more »

Trump at Daytona 500: Return visit to Great American Race marks second time as presidentPresident Donald Trump is attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday, marking his second appearance at NASCAR’s most prestigious race as president.

Read more »