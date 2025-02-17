Trump attends Daytona 500, leads drivers in presidential limousine

President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500, the season-opening race of NASCAR's premier series, leading drivers on ceremonial laps in his heavily armored limousine known as “The Beast.” The race was delayed twice due to weather, but resumed under clear skies with Trump watching from the grandstands.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 has resumed after two weather delays totaling more than 3 1/2 hours, and with President Donald Trump set to watch the rest of the race in Florida, after he earlier led drivers on two laps around the track in his heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as “The Beast.” The rain appeared to be gone for good when the season-opener started close to 6:30 p.m. EST and the Daytona 500 was set to finish Sunday under the lights.

Trump won’t be around when the checkered flag drops. Trump, who made his second visit to the Daytona 500 following a 2020 stop, spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps. “This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people,” Trump said. “How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re incredible,” Trump added. “This is the greatest race in the world, and we’re so lucky to be here. Go get ‘em, everybody,” he said. Trump's visit comes as NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary, a milestone that has seen the sport evolve from its humble beginnings to become a global phenomenon. The Daytona 500, the sport's most prestigious race, is the centerpiece of NASCAR's Speedweeks, a 10-day extravaganza that draws tens of thousands of fans to the Daytona International Speedway





