President Trump criticized New York Times journalist David E. Sanger in a Thanksgiving post, citing ignored policy wins and making unsubstantiated military claims.

President Donald Trump directed a pointed social media attack at veteran New York Times journalist David E. Sanger on Thursday, November 26, during his Thanksgiving holiday. The digital exchange began when Trump criticized a recent article published by the newspaper, arguing that Sanger failed to provide a complete narrative of his presidency. Instead of offering a neutral critique, the President utilized the platform to launch a personal assault on the journalist's integrity and professional conduct.

President Attacks Journalist David E. Sanger

The core of President Trump's grievance centered on the perceived bias in Sanger's reporting. He explicitly accused the journalist of adhering strictly to editorial directives from his superiors rather than pursuing an independent and comprehensive factual account. In a direct address, Trump labeled Sanger as a lowlife who only writes under instruction from his bosses. This personal dig highlights the ongoing tension between the White House and major national news outlets.

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David E. Sanger is a distinguished figure in American journalism with over four decades of tenure at The New York Times. His career includes membership on three separate reporting teams that have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize. By targeting such an established reporter, President Trump is challenging the credibility of the institution as well as the individual, suggesting that mainstream media narratives are fundamentally disconnected from the reality of his administrative achievements.

Claims on Border, Economy, and Military Operations

President Trump listed several domestic and international accomplishments that he believed were omitted from the New York Times article. He asserted that the country had achieved the lowest murder rate since 1900, a statistic spanning 126 years of historical records. Additionally, he characterized his administration's tax reforms and regulatory reductions as the biggest cuts ever implemented. These claims form the basis of his argument that the media is ignoring significant positive outcomes of his policies.

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Regarding foreign affairs and military engagements, the President boasted about what he described as the most successful naval blockade in history. He further claimed the destruction of Iran's Navy and Air Force, alongside a single-day victory against Venezuela. These assertions present a stark contrast to the reporting style of David E. Sanger, whose work often involves complex geopolitical analysis rather than broad declarations of victory.

Iowa Explosives and International Standing

The Thanksgiving post also shifted focus to domestic safety issues, specifically addressing a recent incident involving explosives detonated by the Army in Iowa. President Trump claimed his administration had resolved this mess, which he attributed to the previous Obama administration. By bringing former President Barack Obama into the criticism, Trump linked current local safety concerns to historical political failures, thereby expanding the scope of his attack beyond the immediate journalist.

Concluding his remarks, President Trump reiterated his belief in the restoration of America's international standing, claiming his administration had settled eight wars. He also highlighted pre-election stock market performance as the best ever recorded. These statements serve to reinforce his narrative that the media is deliberately obscuring success stories, a theme central to his interaction with David E. Sanger and The New York Times.