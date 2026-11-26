President Donald Trump launched a late-night attack on David Sanger regarding stock market analysis, while claiming credit for various policy wins and the Iowa explosion cleanup.

President Donald Trump initiated his Thanksgiving holiday by launching a heated digital confrontation against a New York Times journalist during the early morning hours. The conflict began at precisely 12:47 am via a post on his Truth Social platform, where he directed sharp criticism toward David Sanger, a veteran national security correspondent for the newspaper. This sudden outburst followed the publication of Sanger's recent analysis concerning the fluctuating relationship between the United States president and financial market performance. Instead of engaging with the substantive points of the financial reporting, Trump utilized the platform to dismiss the reporter and list numerous political and economic achievements that he claimed were being ignored by the media establishment.

Conflict With David Sanger And Market Analysis

The target of this specific late-night critique was David Sanger, who has served as the New York Times' national security correspondent for many years and is a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner. Sanger's recent article, published on a Wednesday, examined how the stock market initially rallied following the president's intervention in the Nvidia scandal, which successfully brought company executive Jensen Huang back into the fold. However, Sanger's reporting noted that these positive market gains were quickly reversed and lost within a matter of days. Rather than addressing the specific financial data presented in the piece, Trump attacked Sanger's professional integrity, labeling him a mediocre reporter and accusing him of merely writing what his editors dictate. The president asserted that Sanger fails to report on the most significant legislative and economic successes of his administration, focusing instead on what he perceives as negative narratives.

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List Of Claimed Political And Economic Victories

In his extensive response, President Trump compiled a comprehensive list of accomplishments that he believes Sanger has deliberately omitted from his reporting. He highlighted the implementation of the largest tax cuts and regulation reductions in history, asserting that these measures have driven economic growth. Additionally, the president claimed credit for achieving a successful border security strategy and described his actions as resulting in the destruction of Iran's naval and air capabilities, which he termed the most successful naval blockade in history. He also mentioned a rapid resolution with Venezuela that he claimed was accomplished in just one day. On the domestic front, Trump cited crime statistics to support his narrative, stating that the murder rate has reached its lowest level in 126 years. These claims were presented as definitive proof of his administration's effectiveness, contrasting sharply with the market volatility discussed in the Times article.

Disputed Narrative Regarding Iowa Explosion Cleanup

Woven into the president's broader critique was a specific dispute over the recent disposal of hazardous materials at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Trump claimed responsibility for clearing up what he described as a mess created by the previous administration of Barack Obama. The incident involved the Army blowing up approximately five tons of degraded lead azide contained in sixty-eight drums that had been stored at the facility for more than twenty years. This disposal operation was carried out under an emergency permit signed by the Environmental Protection Agency, following a decision made last Friday. While residents in the immediate neighborhood were instructed to evacuate starting at 8 am and local schools were closed for the day, Trump's assertion that the problem originated under Obama's tenure contradicts the fact that the hazardous materials had been sitting at the plant for two decades prior to his return to office. Despite this timeline, a Trump official had already publicly assigned blame to the former president for the situation.

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Holiday Plans And Staffing At Mar-a-Lago

Following this early morning digital activity, President Trump is currently spending time at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. He is scheduled to spend Thanksgiving Day there with his family and key senior staff members. Longtime aides Natalie Harp and Walt Nauta are expected to be present alongside the president throughout the holiday. Other senior government officials are anticipated to drop in during the day to join the celebrations at the private club. This gathering represents a continuation of the traditional holiday observances for the administration, focusing on family and close political allies rather than public duties during the extended weekend.

Competing Views On Crime Statistics And Media Roles

While President Trump emphasizes the historic low murder rate as a key victory of his administration, independent researchers note that this downward trend in crime actually began before he returned to the White House. This discrepancy highlights the ongoing tension between political messaging and statistical reality. Furthermore, the attack on David Sanger underscores the strained relationship between the current administration and major news outlets like the New York Times. Sanger, who shared in the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election, represents a legacy of journalistic rigor that often clashes with the president's narrative. The president's refusal to engage with the specific market analysis provided by Sanger, opting instead for broad assertions of success, illustrates a consistent pattern of dismissing unfavorable reporting while promoting a curated list of achievements.

Regional And National Political Context

The holiday period also sees Vice President JD Vance spending Thanksgiving dinner away from Florida. Vance is returning to Ohio to be with his family, distinguishing his holiday plans from those of the president. This separation occurs against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the stalemate war with Iran that Trump referenced in his social media posts. While the president claims to have settled eight wars and restored American respect globally, the reality on the ground in Middle Eastern conflicts remains complex and unresolved. The juxtaposition of domestic policy wins, such as tax cuts and border security, with international military stalemates defines the current political landscape. As the nation observes Thanksgiving, the divide between the administration's self-assessment and external media analysis remains as pronounced as ever, with digital platforms serving as the primary battleground for these competing narratives.