President Trump posted a late-night attack on reporter David Sanger, citing ignored policy wins while clarifying details on an Iowa explosion and Thanksgiving plans.

President Donald Trump initiated his Thanksgiving celebrations with a late-night digital confrontation against New York Times reporter David Sanger. The altercation began at 12:47 am on Truth Social, where the President referred to the journalist as a 'lowlife' and a 'mediocre reporter'. The conflict was triggered by an article Sanger published on Wednesday regarding the President's shifting relationship with the stock market. Sanger detailed how market gains following intervention in an Nvidia scandal were quickly reversed. Instead of addressing the financial reporting directly, Trump responded by listing numerous achievements he claimed were omitted from the story.

Policy Claims and Media Disputes

Trump's post outlined a series of policy victories he argued the reporter had neglected to mention. He cited the border situation and asserted that his administration delivered the largest tax and regulation cuts in history. The President also claimed credit for a successful naval blockade and the destruction of Iran's naval and air forces. He further stated that the United States achieved a rapid victory over Venezuela in a single day. Additionally, Trump claimed that the current murder rate had fallen to its lowest point in 126 years.

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The President criticized Sanger's professional integrity, stating that the award-winning journalist only writes what he is instructed to write by his bosses. Sanger has served as a national security correspondent for the New York Times since 1982. He has shared in three Pulitzer Prizes, most recently receiving one in 2017 for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump attempted to frame the market analysis as biased reporting that ignored broader administrative successes during his current term.

Iowa Explosion and Timeline Clarification

Trump also addressed a recent incident at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, claiming responsibility for resolving a mess created by the Obama administration. On the previous Friday, the Army destroyed approximately five tons of degraded lead azide under an emergency permit signed by the Environmental Protection Agency. The operation involved 68 drums that had been stored at the plant for more than twenty years. This storage period predates the current President's return to office and the conclusion of the Obama presidency.

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Despite the historical timeline, a Trump official had previously attributed the storage issue to the previous administration. Residents in the surrounding neighborhood were instructed to evacuate starting at 8 am. Several schools in the area were closed for the day to ensure public safety during the disposal process. The explosive removal was executed under strict regulatory oversight to mitigate environmental risks. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in managing hazardous materials at older government facilities.

Thanksgiving Itinerary and Political Context

The President is currently staying at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. He plans to spend Thanksgiving Day with his family and senior staff members. Trump is expected to join longtime aides Natalie Harp and Walt Nauta for the holiday gathering. Other senior officials are scheduled to drop in throughout the day to observe the holiday. The White House Chief of Staff is not mentioned as part of this specific itinerary, following recent reports of internal tensions.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance will celebrate the holiday away from Florida. Vance is expected to spend Thanksgiving dinner with his family in Ohio. The contrast in holiday locations highlights the dispersed nature of the administration's current schedule. Despite the festive timing, the President continues to engage in public disputes with media figures. Trump also bragged about settling eight wars and restoring American respect, despite ongoing military stalemates with Iran. Researchers note that while the murder rate is low, the decline began before his current term started.