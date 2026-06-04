Trump Attacks GOP Lawmakers After House Passes Bipartisan Iran War Resolution

Despite Trump calling the vote “unpatriotic,” nearly 7 in 10 Americans back ending the war in Iran as soon as possible.

A protester holds placards reading ''Hands off Iran'' during a demonstration against the war in Iran, in Chicago, Illinois, on February 28, 2026. Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you?

If you value what we do, please support our work with On Wednesday evening, the United States House of Representatives passed, with bipartisan support, a war powers resolution that seeks to curtail President Donald Trump’s continued war on Iran.versus 208 opposed. Four Republican lawmakers joined with Democrats to pass the resolution, following two weeks of GOP leadership delaying the vote.

The odds of the measure successfully ending the U.S.’s war on Iran are slim, as it must also pass the Senate, where a filibuster could block its advancement. Trump has veto power over the resolution. Still, the vote was celebrated as a repudiation of Trump’s unauthorized war, which he started in late February without congressional approval.

Senate passage, while unlikely, is not impossible, as a similar measure in that chamberFollowing repeated attempts to get sycophants in the Republican-controlled House to join us, House Democrats successfully passed our War Powers Resolution today to stand up for the American people and hold Donald Trump accountable. It is now time for Senate Republicans to do the right thing.on Thursday morning, describing it as a “meaningless” move and denouncing the four Republicans who voted in favor of the resolution as “bad.

” He also complained that the vote occurred “right in the middle of my final negotiations” with Iran.have been nearing a deal to end the war for months “The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story — They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump added. , fewer than 3 in 10 Americans, 28 percent, back the war, with 60 percent saying they are opposed.

Even a quarter of voters who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election say they are against the Iran war, a sizable chunk of the president’s backers that could be hard for his administration to ignore much longer. Americans overall are supportive of efforts to end the conflict.

Asked if the U.S. should end the war as soon as possible, 68 percent of respondents in the poll answered “yes,” while only 11 percent said “no.” Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council , responded to the war powers resolution vote by calling on Trump to end the war immediately rather than waiting for more repudiations from Congress.

“President Trump has now received two clear and unmistakable signals from a majority of the Republican-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate: End this war before more harm is done to American security and the American economy,” Abdi said in a statement shared with“The political window for this war is narrowing quickly as lawmakers continue to hear from Americans that have opposed this war of choice from the start and are angry that their elected representatives once again prioritized military entanglements abroad that spike the price of gas and groceries, making their lives harder and less affordable,” Abdi added. As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary.

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