Trump Attacks Fox News Exit Polls During 2026 Midterms

President Donald Trump lambasted Fox News over midterm exit polls and ratings, citing gas prices and political donations while Democrats vie for chamber control.

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Fox News immediately following the closure of polling stations on Election Day for the 2026 midterm elections. The President expressed furious disapproval of the network's exit poll questions and coverage, describing the survey results as an insult to the American public and declaring them entirely fabricated.

Fox News Exit Poll Anger

Trump took to his Truth Social platform hours after the first polls closed to condemn the network's 'Voter Poll' results. He specifically targeted questions showing that 87 percent of respondents were concerned about gas prices and 62 percent blamed his policies for the high costs. The President labeled the questions as a hit job and the answers as 'BULLS***,' asserting that such negative framing has been a persistent issue with the network for years. The poll also listed Trump's approval rating at 38 percent, a figure consistent with similar data from CBS News and CNN. Trump accused the network of consistently producing the worst quality polling among major media outlets.

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Targeting On-Air Personalities

During his critique, Trump directed significant hostility toward Jessica Tarlov, a regular panelist on The Five. He described her voice as DUMB AS A ROCK and claimed he had to leave the network until she was removed from the air. The President sent a direct text message to co-host Greg Gutfeld, who read the message live on the broadcast. In the message, Trump criticized Tarlov for highlighting high gas prices and defended his record by stating that prices are lower than they were during the Biden and Obama administrations. He also disputed claims regarding Iran's nuclear program and highlighted inflation figures of 1.7 percent.

Ratings and Donation Criticism

Trump further criticized Fox News for a reported 27 percent drop in ratings, attributing the decline to excessive coverage of Democratic politicians rather than his own performance. He claimed his personal approval numbers among Republicans reached 99 percent, significantly outperforming historical averages for Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln. The President also questioned Fox Corp's financial contributions to Democratic entities, listing donations to Hakeem Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, Ted Lieu, and Pete Aguilar. He argued that these financial ties to left-leaning groups are causing the network's ratings to collapse and suggested the corporation is acting against him.

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Senate Race Implications

Amidst the political turmoil, Fox News host Jesse Watters predicted a potential blue wave, expressing frustration over the high stakes of the Senate race. He noted that Democrats need to flip only four Republican-held seats to gain control of the chamber. Watters described the situation as a losing game and warned that a Democratic takeover would be a significant negative outcome for his preferred political side. The network's host emphasized that the outcome of the Senate race is highly competitive and currently very much in play.

House Control and Voting Chaos

In the House of Representatives, Democrats require a gain of just three seats to secure a majority. Over 100 million Americans cast their ballots in House and Senate races across the country, addressing issues such as the cost of living and the war in Iran. Voting chaos erupted in several key battleground states, creating a volatile environment for the final results. Trump stated he is prepared to use veto powers if Democrats take control of the legislature, while Democrats remain focused on flipping the necessary seats to change the balance of power in Washington.