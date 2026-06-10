Trump Attacks Democratic Primary Winner Platner, Calling Him 'Worse Than Any Human Being That's Ever Run for Office'

President Trump launched a vehement attack on Jared Platner, the Democratic primary winner in Maine, labeling him a thug and claiming his record is worse than any other candidate in history, despite Platner having no criminal record. Trump's comments come amid his own legal troubles and controversies.

President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on Democratic primary winner Jared Platner Wednesday, calling him a thug and claiming he is worse than any human being that has ever run for public office.

Speaking at a rally, Trump said, Nobody has ever had a record like that. This guys got a rap sheet, Ive never seen anything like it.

However, Platner, a combat veteran and oyster farmer from Maine, has no criminal record. Trump's comments came as he faces multiple legal battles, including a recent conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, as well as findings of guilt in civil cases for fraud, sexual abuse, and defamation. The president also mentioned the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, accusing Democratic lawmakers of going crazy over his association with Epstein.

Platner, who won his primary by a landslide with over 71 percent of the vote, has focused his campaign on taxing billionaires and opposing corporate influence. He responded to Trump's attack by emphasizing community values, stating that Americans need to come together and realize their neighbors are good people. The incident highlights the intense personal animosity between Trump and a rising Democratic star, as both parties gear up for the general election.

Platner's victory in the Maine primary was decisive, with more than 71 percent of Democratic voters supporting him despite months of controversy over his past. Critics had raised issues ranging from a tattoo that some likened to a Nazi symbol to posts he made on Reddit after his military service.

However, voters in Maine appeared to focus on his policy platform, which includes massive tax increases on billionaires, expanded healthcare, and stronger labor protections. In a video released after his win, Platner took aim at what he called the Epstein class, arguing that the Washington establishment is united by its love for Jeffrey Epstein and its hatred of him. This message resonated with primary voters who are disillusioned with corporate influence in politics.

Platner's campaign has also criticized Trump for his tax cuts for the wealthy, deregulation of polluters, and foreign policies that have led to civilian casualties. The contrast between the two candidates could not be starker, with Platner positioning himself as a champion of the working class against an incumbent president who has been accused of enriching himself and his family while in office.

Trump's attack on Platner is part of a broader pattern of the president using incendiary language against political opponents. He has previously referred to Democrats as thugs and criminals, and his remarks about Platner mirror those he has made about others.

However, Trump's own legal troubles have escalated. In addition to the felony conviction in New York, he faces federal charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot and his handling of classified documents. His administration has also been criticized for policies that analysts say will lead to millions of deaths due to foreign aid cuts.

Meanwhile, Platner has maintained a positive tone, focusing on community-building and grassroots engagement. On the morning after his primary win, he participated in a bike bus event for children, emphasizing the importance of neighbors helping each other. He said such community efforts are exactly what the country needs. As the general election approaches, the contrast between Trump's aggressive rhetoric and Platner's community-oriented approach is likely to be a central theme.

The coming months will test whether Platner's message can resonate beyond the Democratic primary electorate and appeal to independent voters in a deeply polarized nation





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