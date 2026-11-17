President Donald Trump arrives in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he’s expected to focus on economic talks, meet with regional partners and attend a banquet with Southeast Asian leaders.

President Donald Trump lands in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he's expected to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

It's his first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. The visit marks Trump's first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections.

Also read Why Donald Trump’s AI Pax Silica Project Prompted Protests in Philippines

The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved. When Trump arrives Tuesday in Manila, he’ll get all the reassuring optics from Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia, including a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders, an intermission from some of the thorniest issues at home.

He's being feted at a gala as the “guest of honor” at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations . The ASEAN leaders have been working on a non-aggression pact with China in the contested waters of the South China Sea , a key global trade route. Confrontations have particularly escalated in recent years between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals.

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Shortly after Trump arrives in the Philippines, he heads to a meeting with the leaders of the Quad, a group of nations including the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan that has aimed to counter China's influence in the Asia Pacific. It will be the first meeting of the Quad leaders since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Trump is then scheduled to sign a trade deal with Thailand, the type of agreement he has relished striking since launching a trade war last year buttressed by steep tariff threats. The U.S. had announced a trade framework with Thailand last October in which that nation would remove tariffs on most American goods, as well as barriers for importing U.S. autos, food products and pharmaceutical drugs, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

At the time, the Trump administration had said Thailand would also spend more than $18 billion on U.S. aircraft and buy U.S. farm goods and liquefied natural gas. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned in February the 19% tariff that Trump placed on goods from Thailand. The administration sought replacement tariffs in July by levying a 12.5% tax on imports from Thailand for not taking steps to oppose the use of forced labor.

On Wednesday, Trump is set to receive a red-carpet welcome and full military honors from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., followed by a state banquet as part of his visit to the Malacanang presidential palace. Trump and Marcos are expected to affirm their commitment to their countries' longstanding treaty alliance. Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion in Malacanang with an old acquaintance — Imelda Marcos — if she’s well enough and gets her doctors’ nod.

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Now 97 and wheelchair-bound, the former jetset Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president had partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a Philippine strongman, who was to be ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 “People Power” public uprising. But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: “How’s Imelda? ” Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press.

“Personal connections are very important to him,” Romualdez said. “He has asked President Marcos in phone calls, ‘I know your mother, how is she? ’" When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines.

“President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, ‘please say hello to your mother,’" according to Romualdez. Trump is also expected to announce a series of commercial deals and investments in the aviation, defense, energy, and technology sectors, before heading to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. ___ Boak reported from Shenzhen, China.