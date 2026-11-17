President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday for the ASEAN summit, where he will meet Quad leaders, sign a trade deal with Thailand, and later travel to China for nuclear talks.

President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, beginning a three-day Asia trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is scheduled to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry and stock market alike. The departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent has rattled the global AI industry. Beijing has said it was not involved.

Also read USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in Middle East as Trump Keeps Military Options Open

Trump's first hours in the Philippines will include all the reassuring optics from Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia, including a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders, an intermission from some of the thorniest issues at home. He is being feted Tuesday night at a gala as the guest of honor at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Advertisement

The ASEAN leaders have been working on a non-aggression pact with China in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a key global trade route. Confrontations have particularly escalated in recent years between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals.

First on Trump's agenda Tuesday is a meeting with the leaders of the Quad, a group of nations including the US, Australia, India, and Japan that has aimed to counter China's influence in the Asia Pacific. It will be the first meeting of the Quad leaders since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Trump To Sign Trade Deal With Thailand

Trump is then scheduled to sign a trade deal with Thailand, the type of agreement he has relished striking since launching a trade war last year buttressed by steep tariff threats. The U.S. had announced a trade framework with Thailand last October in which that nation would remove tariffs on most American goods, as well as barriers for importing U.S. autos, food products and pharmaceutical drugs, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

At the time, the Trump administration had said Thailand would also spend more than $18 billion on U.S. aircraft and buy U.S. farm goods and liquefied natural gas. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned in February the 19% tariff that Trump placed on goods from Thailand. The administration sought replacement tariffs in July by levying a 12.5% tax on imports from Thailand for not taking steps to oppose the use of forced labor.

Before the gala dinner Tuesday night, Trump will participate in what's billed as a special summit with the ASEAN leaders, where they are expected to discuss efforts to deepen trade and security ties as well as the region's longstanding conflicts, including yearslong violence in Myanmar and escalating disputes in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. Washington rejects China's expansive claim in the waterway, a key global trade route, and has repeatedly stated that it's obligated to defend the Philippines, a longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

About 1,500 left-wing protesters held a noisy rally in a downtown Manila square ahead of Trump's arrival, calling on leaders in the Philippines to not take their foreign policy cues from the U.S. They waved red flags and held up a large streamer that read, Resist U.S. war and plunder! They planned to burn an effigy of Trump. Riot police with shields and wooden truncheons stood nearby to keep order.

Advertisement

The Philippine government should not deal with such a loser so our call to the Marcos administration is to stop being a puppet of Donald Trump and to uphold an independent foreign policy for the Philippines, protest leader Teddy Casiño told The Associated Press at the Liwasang Bonifacio square. On Wednesday, Trump is set to receive a red-carpet welcome and full military honors from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., followed by a state banquet as part of his visit to the Malacanang presidential palace.

Trump And Marcos To Affirm Treaty Alliance

Trump and Marcos are expected to affirm their commitment to their countries' longstanding treaty alliance. Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion in Malacanang with an old acquaintance, Imelda Marcos, if she's well enough and gets her doctors' nod.

Now 97 and using a wheelchair, the former jet set Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president had partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a Philippine strongman, who was to be ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 People Power public uprising. But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: How's Imelda? Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press.

Personal connections are very important to him, Romualdez said. He has asked President Marcos in phone calls, I know your mother, how is she? When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines. President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, please say hello to your mother, according to Romualdez.

Trump is also expected to announce a series of commercial deals and investments in the aviation, defense, energy, and technology sectors, before heading to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.