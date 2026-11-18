Trump has signaled he wants to rely on informal, relationship-based diplomacy during the trip.

President Donald Trump greets as China's President Xi Jinping welcomes him after Trump steps off Air Force One at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

The trip comes as Trump seeks to strengthen the United States’ position as a global technology leader, while a series of technical outages has fueled speculation about possible cyberattacks. After additional outages were reported Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to reassure Americans Wednesday, saying there was “zero” evidence the disruptions were connected or linked to rival nations, hackers or criminals.

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“Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you’ve identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption,” said Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser. In Shenzhen, China’s technology hub and the host city for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Xi greeted Trump on the tarmac in a gesture that reciprocated Trump’s welcome during Xi’s September visit to Washington. Putin, who arrived earlier Wednesday, was not greeted at the airport.

The two leaders later shook hands before an APEC group photo. Trump has signaled he wants to rely on informal, relationship-based diplomacy during the trip. He said he plans to discuss nuclear weapons and the war in Ukraine with Xi and Putin, though his aides had previously said Ukraine would not be on the agenda. Analysts have tempered expectations for a breakthrough.

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, though neither meeting was on his official schedule. On Wednesday, he was also set to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, amid his criticism of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.and advanced computer chips. The rapid development of SI offers the prospect of economic growth but also raises national security concerns.

Trump has said there are differences within his administration over restricting China’s access to advanced chips, adding, “We have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t want to insult them. ”in Manila and said the countries had reached a trade deal. He also briefly reunited with Marcos’ mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, whom he has known for decades.

"I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of 'Energy,' Trump wrote. "President Marcos is a powerful leader, and a man of high integrity and substance. It was an Honor to be with him, and his beautiful wife and son.

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