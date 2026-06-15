Trump arrives at G7 summit seeking momentum after Iran deal announcement

Multiple news stories cover a tentative US-Iran war deal, a deadly BASE jumping accident in Utah, a disabled oil tanker incident, World Cup racism concerns, global stock surges, a live frog in salad, a dog statue's future, alpha-gal syndrome from tick bites, wild horses in Germany, a dismantled ocean observatory project, and rising flight anxieties.

Trump arrives at G7 summit looking for momentum after announcing a deal to end the Iran warUtah canyon BASE jump kills 2, including extreme athlete who performed with MadonnaDisabled oil tanker received dozens of warnings before US opened fire, AP source saysWorld Cup racism monitor urges FIFA to remove match official over hand gesture on TV broadcastAP Entertainment WireStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionIran and US reach an initial deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz but challenges remainThe Afternoon WireUtah canyon BASE jump kills 2, including extreme athlete who performed with MadonnaDisabled oil tanker received dozens of warnings before US opened fire, AP source saysWorld Cup racism monitor urges FIFA to remove match official over hand gesture on TV broadcastAP Entertainment WireStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religion





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Trump G7 Summit US Iran Deal BASE Jumping Death Oil Tanker Warnings World Cup Racism Stock Market Surge Salad Frog Dog Statue New York Alpha-Gal Syndrome Wild Horses Germany

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