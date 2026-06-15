Trump Arrives at G7 Summit Amid Ongoing Controversies

President Trump's visit to the G7 summit was overshadowed by several news stories, including a fatal BASE jump in Utah, a lawsuit filed by Tyra Banks against Netflix, and a major deal between Fox and Roku.

President Trump arrived at the G7 summit in search of momentum following the announcement of a deal to end the Iran war. However, the summit was overshadowed by several other news stories, including a fatal BASE jump in Utah, a lawsuit filed by Tyra Banks against Netflix , and a major deal between Fox and Roku .

In other news, an algae bloom has turned the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool green, and a business known for tough-love boarding schools has set its sights on adopted children. President Trump's promise to cut electricity bills has also fallen short, with prices rising instead in West Virginia.

Additionally, a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, and a beloved dog statue in New York is facing an uncertain future. An Associated Press investigation has revealed that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them.

Furthermore, a Syrian farmer, a burning field, and missile debris came together in one frame, and lawmakers are fighting to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory project. The OB-GYN group has made vaccine recommendations for the first time, and ads in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'.

Michael Mina has shared an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt', and Pope Leo XIV's flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aid. In a separate incident, a raccoon went on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

Finally, Trump's Justice Department is investigating California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, and UFC boss Dana White has said 'never again' to another White House fight night





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Business Entertainment Health Technology Trump G7 Summit Iran War BASE Jump Tyra Banks Netflix Fox Roku Lincoln Memorial Algae Bloom Electricity Bills West Virginia Vaccine Recommendations AI-Generated Performers Michael Mina Pope Leo XIV Raccoon Rampage Justice Department Investigation UFC Boss Dana White

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