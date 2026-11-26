Nate Silver projects Donald Trump's approval rating could drop to 27 percent by Election Day 2028, mirroring George W. Bush's final term numbers.

Polling analyst Nate Silver projects that extending the current downward trajectory of President Donald Trump's approval rating would result in a score of approximately 27 percent by Election Day 2028. This specific figure is derived from Silver's national polling average, which recorded Trump's approval at 35.9 percent as of November 25. The projection serves as a descriptive illustration of existing data trends rather than a definitive prediction of future public sentiment.

Silver's Trajectory Projection Explained

Nate Silver presented this estimate in his Silver Bulletin newsletter while examining the political landscape following the Democrats' performance in the 2026 midterm elections. He emphasized that his modeling is descriptive, not predictive, noting that he had not extended trendlines past the current date for that primary purpose. However, he calculated that pushing the current statistical line forward would land Trump at roughly 27 percent on the 2028 election day. This number closely matches the approval level George W. Bush achieved during the closing stages of his presidency.

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Silver's model utilizes a weighted polling average that combines multiple surveys to track Trump's standing. This methodology differs from the data used for the Bush comparison, which consists of individual Gallup polls conducted periodically. The dashed section of the comparison chart simply extends Trump's current trajectory without accounting for unforeseen events, economic shifts, or legislative victories that could alter public opinion. Approval ratings rarely move in straight lines, making this figure an illustration of present momentum rather than a probability of future outcomes.

Historical Comparison With George W. Bush

The projection places Donald Trump in direct comparison with George W. Bush, another term-limited Republican president whose standing deteriorated significantly during his final years. Gallup recorded Bush's average approval at 36.5 percent during his second term, a stark contrast to the 62.2 percent he held during his first. Bush's popularity experienced one of the widest high-to-low ranges in historical polling, starting near 90 percent after the September 11 attacks before falling due to the Iraq War and the financial crisis.

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A final approval rating of 27 percent would position Trump near the level Bush reached at the end of his second term. The conditions culminating in the 2008 election, where Barack Obama defeated John McCain, provide a potential historical precedent. However, Silver notes that a similar result in 2028 is not guaranteed merely because the polling trajectories appear comparable. The administrations governed under different political and economic circumstances, limiting the direct applicability of this historical parallel.

White House Defense And Political Impact

The White House has firmly rejected the narrative that Trump's falling approval reflects poorly on his record in office. Spokesman Davis Ingle attributed the decline to opposition narratives rather than administrative performance, pointing to specific legislative and economic achievements. Ingle stated that the administration signed the largest working-class tax cuts in history and secured the border while cutting prescription drug costs. He further cited the addition of more than one million private-sector jobs and the locking in of nearly 20 trade deals as evidence of success.

Donald Trump's potential decline in approval carries significant implications for the Republican Party's future. A rating near 27 percent could weaken Trump's influence over the contest to succeed him and leave the eventual nominee with the record of an unpopular administration. GOP candidates would face a difficult strategic choice between embracing the president or building an identity to attract dissatisfied voters. Presidential approval shapes the leverage a president holds in Washington and the political environment inherited by the governing party.

Future Implications For 2028 Elections

While presidential approval is not a direct predictor of the next election, especially when the incumbent cannot run, it sets the stage for the next cycle. The trajectory suggests a challenging environment for the Republican ticket in 2028 if current trends persist. Silver's analysis highlights the structural difficulties facing party leaders when public support erodes near the end of a second term. The comparison with Bush underscores how economic downturns and prolonged conflicts can dramatically reshape the political landscape.

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Only a small number of modern presidents have served two complete terms, which limits the historical sample available for such comparisons. The unique nature of recent political cycles means that past data may not perfectly forecast future results. Nevertheless, the statistical projection provides a clear benchmark for understanding the current direction of public opinion. Monitoring how events like economic shifts or international conflicts alter this trend will be critical for interpreting the true political climate leading up to 2028.