New polling reveals President Trump's negative approval ratings drove Democratic victories in seven key Senate races during the 2026 midterms, reshaping the Senate.

President Donald Trump recorded negative net approval ratings in six out of seven states where Democrats secured Senate victories during the 2026 midterm elections. According to fresh data from Civiqs, these results highlight a direct correlation between the President's popularity and Republican electoral struggles across critical battlegrounds.

Core Polling Data and National Sentiment

Recent polling conducted by Civiqs demonstrates a stark disconnect between the White House and voters in states that previously leaned Republican. The tracker analyzed 140,524 responses from registered voters spanning from January 20, 2025, to November 3, 2026. Nationally, Trump held a 33 percent approval rating against 60 percent disapproval.

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In the seven states where Democrats flipped seats, his net approval scores varied significantly but remained largely unfavorable. The range extended from even in Kansas to a substantial minus 33 in Maine. This data underscores the difficulty Republican candidates faced when their campaigns were heavily associated with the current administration.

Republican Defeats and Strategic Context

Democrats achieved a major strategic gain by capturing control of the Senate, flipping seats in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. These wins included historically significant victories, such as the first Democratic Senate wins in Kansas since 1932 and Texas since 1988.

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The Republican Party's fortunes were closely tied to Trump due to a campaign strategy where he repeatedly urged supporters to treat the election as a referendum on his personal presidency. This approach meant that negative perceptions of the President directly impacted down-ballot Republican candidates, many of whom struggled to distance themselves from the White House.

White House Response and Political Defense

Despite the losses, a White House official characterized the administration's mood as defiant. The official argued that Trump was not personally on the ballot and emphasized that candidate quality played a decisive role in the Republican defeats.

The official suggested that Trump's active promotion of Republican candidates sometimes exceeded the efforts made by the candidates themselves, inadvertently highlighting his unpopularity. Additionally, the administration expressed confidence that voters who supported Democrats might experience buyers remorse if gas prices decrease after the resolution of the conflict with Iran.

Regardless of the electoral outcome, the official stated that Trump's resolve to oppose the Radical Left would only intensify. The statement concluded with a warning to the political opposition, advising them to buckle up for future legislative battles.

Key State-by-State Breakdowns

In Kansas, Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Roger Marshall and Libertarian David Graham. Hamilton, a pastor who founded the largest United Methodist congregation, campaigned on moderating fuel and grocery costs while criticizing tariffs. Trump's net approval in Kansas dropped 23 points from a plus 23 at the start of his second term.

Texas saw James Talarico defeat Attorney General Ken Paxton. Talarico focused on economic inequality and political division, becoming the first Democrat elected statewide in the state since 1994. Trump's net approval fell 25 points below its level at the start of his term.

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South Carolina elected Annie Andrews, who defeated appointed Republican Darline Graham. This marked the first Democratic senator elected in the state since 1998. Trump's net approval in South Carolina declined 23 points from plus 11 in January 2025.

In North Carolina, former Governor Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley in a decisive victory. Cooper's win represented the first Democratic Senate victory in the state since 2008. Trump's approval rating in North Carolina dropped from even at the start of the term.

Maine witnessed Troy Jackson defeat five-term Senator Susan Collins. Jackson, a former state Senate president and logger, capitalized on the national political climate to secure his seat.

Long-Term Political Implications

These results confirm that midterm elections remain potent referendums on the sitting president, particularly when the opposing party controls both chambers of Congress. The 2026 cycle demonstrated that even strong partisan bases are sensitive to presidential approval ratings.

The shift in Senate control sets the stage for increased legislative friction between the Democratic-led Senate and the Trump administration. Policy initiatives regarding tariffs, immigration, and economic regulation will likely face significant hurdles as Democrats leverage their new majority.