President Donald Trump's net approval rating among Americans without college degrees fell sharply following the midterm elections, raising concerns about GOP turnout and voter loyalty.

President Donald Trump has experienced a significant decline in net approval ratings among Americans without college degrees immediately following the midterm elections, according to data from five recent polls conducted by Economist/YouGov. The sharp drop in support within this critical voting bloc suggests that immediate post-election economic realities may be eroding the loyalty of a demographic that has become increasingly central to the Republican coalition.

Significant Drop In Non-College Voter Ratings

The net approval rating for President Donald Trump among respondents without higher education credentials fell by 16 points between late October and late November. This total movement represents a substantial shift in political sentiment within a group that historically leans Republican but remains susceptible to economic dissatisfaction. The most dramatic single-week change occurred between the November 4-6 poll and the November 9-11 poll, a period directly encompassing the midterm election results.

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Data from the October 23-26 Economist/YouGov survey showed that 43 percent of Americans without degrees approved of the President's job performance, while 54 percent disapproved, resulting in a net rating of minus 11 among 1,440 registered voters. By the time of the November 4-6 survey, net approval had slipped to minus 15 as approval held at 41 percent and disapproval rose to 56 percent across 3,166 registered voters.

The sharpest decline appeared in the November 9-11 poll conducted immediately after the midterms. In this survey of 1,685 adult U.S. citizens, approval for President Donald Trump fell to 35 percent, while disapproval increased to 59 percent, pushing the net rating down to minus 24. Subsequent polling in the November 13-16 window maintained this low point, with 36 percent approval and 60 percent disapproval among 1,628 adult citizens.

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Post-Election Fractures And Strategic Concerns

A separate study utilizing a Prolific panel tracked the same demographic before and after the midterms, confirming that the negative trend was not isolated to a single polling methodology. Data analyzed by Newsweek from the Prolific panel showed that net approval among Americans without college degrees moved from minus 34 in late October to minus 35 just before Election Day. After the vote, this figure fell seven points to minus 42, a movement described by polling executives as statistically clear after accounting for margins of error.

Oriol Bosch Jover, head of polling at Prolific, noted that Republicans accounted for approximately 70 percent of the overall post-midterm decline among respondents without degrees. He emphasized that this drop is concentrated among Republican-leaning adults who are less reliable voters, including those who did not vote or only voted intermittently. Bosch Jover stated that these individuals are not the most loyal supporters of President Donald Trump but are essential to the Republican coalition, often consisting of Republicans who turn out only some of the time and independents who lean their way.

Joseph Lopez, a Republican strategist working with local GOP candidates in Texas, told Newsweek that these voters primarily gave President Donald Trump credit for lower prices and higher paychecks. Lopez argued that when those economic receipts fail to materialize in daily life, approval ratings naturally fall with them, stating that promises have a limited shelf life in the eyes of working-class constituents.

Widening Diploma Divide And Coalition Risks

Costas Panagopoulos, a distinguished professor of political science at Northeastern University, described the findings as pointing to a potentially serious fracture in the political coalition supporting President Donald Trump. He highlighted that voters without college degrees have become disproportionately affected by inflation, higher gas prices, and increased grocery costs, leading many to feel overlooked or completely ignored by the administration. Panagopoulos warned that sustained loss of support in this demographic is extremely damaging for the political brand of President Donald Trump and the broader Republican Party.

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The importance of this demographic is underscored by a Pew Research Center analysis of validated 2024 voters, which found that 67 percent of Trump voters did not possess a four-year college degree, compared to 51 percent of Kamala Harris voters. Additionally, an October Economist/YouGov survey revealed that 34 percent of respondents without degrees had backed President Donald Trump in all three of his presidential campaigns, compared to only 24 percent of college graduates.

White House Press Secretary Davis Ingle defended the administration's record, citing the delivery of the largest working-class tax cuts in history, the addition of more than 1 million private-sector jobs, and the securing of nearly 20 trade deals. Ingle asserted that President Donald Trump will never stop delivering results for the American people, referencing lower prescription drug costs and enhanced border security as key achievements of the current administration.

Implications For Future Electoral Turnout

The convergence of declining approval ratings and reports of voter apathy among non-college Republicans raises immediate questions about electoral strategy. Analysts told Newsweek that this decline could pose a significant turnout problem for the Republican Party rather than automatically translating those lost voters into the Democratic column. The ability of President Donald Trump to reclaim this segment of the electorate will depend heavily on demonstrable economic improvements that resonate with voters who feel they have been neglected by the current political leadership.