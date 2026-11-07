Trump Names Stephen Miller White House Chief of Staff, Replacing Susie Wiles From Monday

President Donald Trump confirms Stephen Miller will succeed Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff following Republican midterm losses, effective Monday.

US President Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles in a shake-up that takes effect on Monday. Trump announced the change in a social media post on Friday, just days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

In that post, Trump called Miller one of his most trusted advisors and praised Wiles for doing an outstanding job. Trump said Wiles would move to his political operation. The announcement came just three days after Democrats swept the midterm elections, taking control of both the House and Senate and upending the American political landscape.

Also read Stephen Miller replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, Trump says

Susie Wiles confirmed the change in an X post later on Friday afternoon. She wrote that today is her last day as White House chief of staff and that serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. Wiles leaves behind a record of operational stability during a challenging political period, and her exit coincides with the party's legislative defeat.

Stephen Miller has been a longtime Trump aide since his first presidential campaign in 2015, and he now moves into the most powerful staff role in the West Wing. Trump argued that Miller's deep institutional knowledge makes him the right choice to navigate a Congress now controlled by Democrats. The decision places a trusted loyalist at the center of daily White House operations.

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As deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller has played a key role in shaping Trump's domestic policies, particularly on immigration. He has also been a prominent public defender of the president's agenda, often articulating the administration's stance to the press. His role in communicating the White House position makes him a familiar voice to reporters and the public.

Earlier this year, as Trump raised the possibility of taking control of Greenland, Miller argued that the US could intervene in other countries and acquire foreign territory when deemed necessary to protect its national interests. That position reflects the expansive view of American power that Miller has pushed inside the administration.

Trump's first term featured a revolving door at the top of the White House. Reince Priebus served for six months, followed by John Kelly for 17 months. Mick Mulvaney served in an acting capacity for just over a year, while Mark Meadows served during Trump's final 10 months in office. Trump had four chiefs of staff during that period, and Miller's appointment signals a push for continuity in the White House operation.