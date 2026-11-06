Trump Names Stephen Miller Chief of Staff as Susie Wiles Moves to Political Operation

President Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles following midterm losses. Allies express anger as Miller takes control of the operation.

President Donald Trump confirmed a major leadership restructuring within the executive branch on Friday, officially announcing that Stephen Miller will assume the role of White House Chief of Staff. The transition is scheduled to take effect on Monday, marking the definitive end of Susie Wiles tenure in the powerful position. Wiles will be reassigned to lead the Trump Political Operation following this significant administrative shift.

The reorganization occurs in the immediate aftermath of the midterm elections, which resulted in substantial gains for the Democratic Party. These results have triggered intense internal debates among Republican officials regarding campaign strategy and accountability for the losses. Trump designated Miller to take control of the White House operation, describing the incoming chief of staff as his wartime general.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles after midterm losses

This structural change places a hardline adviser in charge of daily executive functions previously managed by Wiles, who had been praised for her organizational role during the campaign trail. The appointment signals a definitive turn toward hardline policies and aggressive political tactics for the remainder of the term. With Wiles moving to the Trump Political Operation, the separation of political fundraising and campaign management from executive branch operations becomes more pronounced.

The decision has provoked strong negative reactions from key supporters of Susie Wiles within the conservative movement. Conservative lawyer Mike Davis, a close ally of the former chief of staff, publicly criticized the move by highlighting Wiles exceptional performance. Davis stated that Wiles had served Trump extremely effectively for years and was instrumental in leading his political comeback after 2020.

Advertisement

He characterized that resurgence as the best-ever comeback in American history, emphasizing her strategic value to the administration. Despite Trump publicly stating that Wiles had done an outstanding job and insisted she had done a great job as chief of staff, her allies feel the replacement undermines her contributions. Davis argued that Wiles deserved to retain her position given her proven track record.

However, he also acknowledged that Stephen Miller was the perfect man for the moment to serve as Trumps wartime general. This contradiction highlights the complex tension between personal loyalty to Wiles and the perceived need for Miller hardline approach in the current political climate. The anger among Wiles allies could create friction within the party ranks as they adjust to Miller central role.

Other high-ranking officials have offered minimal commentary on the personnel changes, focusing instead on the broader implications of the shift. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth provided a brief statement regarding the switch-up, offering only three words to describe the new arrangement. He stated Patriots in control, indicating a focus on ideological alignment rather than administrative continuity.

This succinct remark suggests that the administration prioritizes strict political loyalty over operational expertise in this specific leadership role. Meanwhile, Wiles will be tasked with rebuilding party morale and strategy following the midterm setbacks. Republicans now face the challenging task of addressing voter concerns that led to their losses while navigating a new power dynamic at the White House.

Advertisement

The division may allow Miller to focus entirely on governing and implementing the presidents agenda without the distractions of electoral politics. This transition reflects the high stakes of the current political environment, where strategic decisions are heavily influenced by recent electoral outcomes. The move underscores the administration's commitment to a unified hardline stance in the coming months.