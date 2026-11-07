Trump Appoints Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff Amidst Political Reactions

President Donald Trump selected Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff, a move that drew praise from MAGA allies and sharp criticism from Democrats regarding his past immigration policies.

Donald Trump has officially selected Stephen Miller to serve as the next White House Chief of Staff, a decision announced by the President on Friday. Miller is scheduled to assume the powerful position starting on Monday, marking a significant shift in the administration's leadership structure. In a corresponding personnel change, Susie Wiles will be transferred from the Chief of Staff role to lead the Trump Political Operation.

Miller's Oath of Loyalty at Mar-a-Lago

Stephen Miller delivered his first public remarks since the promotion during a gathering at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday. Addressing the audience with visible emotion, Miller described his tenure working with the President as a privilege that began in 2015 when Trump descended the golden escalator. He asserted that without Trump, the United States would not exist in its current form, claiming the President saved the military, economy, and border from collapse.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Miller directly referenced the assassination attempts against Trump and the legal challenges known as Democrat lawfare, framing them as attacks on the nation itself. He stated that Trump faced down life in prison for his supporters and rescued the Republican Party from historical decline. The former policy advisor emphasized that the party is now stronger and more resilient than ever before due to Trump's leadership.

In his address, Miller pledged absolute loyalty to the President, promising unwavering commitment and total devotion to his success and the country's well-being. He urged Republicans to remain united and double down on their support for Trump, despite the recent midterm elections that resulted in a loss of power for the GOP. The event concluded with Miller shaking hands with the Commander in Chief, reinforcing the bond between the two men.

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Cabinet Endorsements and Conservative Support

Several high-profile members of Trump's cabinet publicly celebrated the appointment, signaling strong internal unity. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a statement on social media praising Miller as the strongest supporter of the MAGA movement alongside himself. Kennedy utilized the phrase 'Unleash the Kraken,' a slogan popularized in 2021 by far-right streamer Anthime 'Baked Alaska' Gionet during the January 6 Capitol events.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth also voiced his support, congratulating Miller as a true patriot and an America First fighter. Hegseth promised that the Department of War would stand firmly with Miller, noting his reputation for never backing down in political battles. Vice President JD Vance joined the chorus of endorsements, calling Miller an amazing patriot who is well-deserved of the promotion and will achieve great things in the role.

Democratic Outrage and Criticism of Past Policies

The appointment triggered immediate and harsh criticism from Democratic officials and commentators who viewed Miller as an architect of extreme immigration policies. Leftist commentator Krystal Ball described the decision as a direct insult to the country, suggesting it signals Trump's zero interest in moderating or collaborating with Democrats. She argued that the move validates liberal fears regarding the cruelty and extremism associated with Miller's past work.

California Governor Gavin Newsom went further, labeling Miller a vile thug and an insult to voters who supported Democratic candidates in the recent elections. Newsom accused Miller of cooking up a sadistic mass deportation regime that destroyed families and violated civil rights. He claimed that innocent people died due to Miller's policies and that the voters had clearly rejected such extremism.

Congressman Robert Garcia, who has pledged to investigate every member of the Trump administration, specifically targeted Miller with threats of legal scrutiny. Garcia stated that Miller should lawyer up, indicating serious intentions to hold him accountable for past actions. These reactions highlight the deep political divide surrounding Miller's return to a senior leadership position.

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Trump's Reaffirmation of Miller's Role

While traveling to Mar-a-Lago, President Trump reaffirmed his strong support for Miller, addressing public perceptions of him as a wartime consigliere. Trump described Miller as a great fighter who has been with him from the beginning and remains very loyal. He characterized Miller as an MVP every year, underscoring his value to the President's political and policy objectives.

The President's comments serve to solidify Miller's position within the administration despite the external backlash. By highlighting Miller's long-term loyalty and effectiveness, Trump signals that his closest allies will remain in key decision-making roles. This stance suggests that the administration will continue to pursue aggressive policy initiatives without significant compromise.

Implications for Future Governance

Miller's ascent to Chief of Staff places him at the center of the White House's operational and strategic direction. His close ties to Trump and his history of shaping aggressive policy proposals suggest a continued focus on restrictive immigration measures and nationalist economic policies. The reaction from both supporters and critics indicates that Miller's leadership will be a defining feature of the administration's early days.

As Miller prepares to take office on Monday, the political landscape remains highly polarized. The support from key cabinet members like Kennedy and Hegseth contrasts sharply with the condemnation from figures like Newsom and Garcia. This dynamic underscores the challenges and opportunities that come with appointing a controversial but loyal figure to the highest staff position.