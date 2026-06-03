Trump Appoints Loyalist Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief Amid Concerns Over Political Weaponization

President Donald Trump has selected Bill Pulte, a wealthy businessman with no intelligence experience, to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence following Tulsi Gabbard's resignation. The decision highlights Trump's preference for loyalists who will advance his agenda, including his baseless election fraud claims, raising alarms about the politicization of the intelligence community.

The behind-the-scenes maneuvering began immediately after Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as Director of National Intelligence. Some advisors urged President Donald Trump to appoint a replacement with extensive intelligence experience, while others emphasized the need for someone aligned with his views on Iran.

Ultimately, Trump chose Bill Pulte, a wealthy businessman and loyalist with no background in national security or intelligence, because Pulte had demonstrated a willingness to challenge the intelligence establishment and the so-called "deep state.

" Pulte, who served as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, had previously sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department targeting several of Trump's political adversaries, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Adam Schiff, former Representative Eric Swalwell, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. These referrals, largely viewed as politically motivated, underscored his loyalty and aggressive approach.

Trump valued Pulte's decisive, action-oriented style, contrasting it with Gabbard's more methodical, thoughtful demeanor. According to sources, Pulte had openly expressed his desire for greater responsibility, including a potential Cabinet role, and directly lobbied for the DNI position after Gabbard's departure became known. The president made his decision on Monday night, favoring a "true loyalist" who would execute his agenda without hesitation.

Because Pulte had already been confirmed by the Senate for his housing agency role, he can assume an acting DNI role without additional Senate approval. White House spokesman Davis Ingle defended the appointment, calling Pulte "a great selection" who would serve the American people well. Critics warn that installing such a loyalist in the intelligence community, especially ahead of the midterm elections that Trump has suggested should be "nationalized," could be dangerous.

Some allies have even urged Trump to declare a national emergency to seize control of the election, potentially citing false claims of foreign interference. Gabbard herself had engaged in controversial election-related actions, such as seizing and testing voting machines in Puerto Rico and participating in an FBI seizure of ballots in Fulton County.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed deep concern, stating that Pulte's record makes Gabbard's actions "look relatively benign" and questioning what tactics Pulte might employ. The appointment signals Trump's intent to place unwavering loyalists in key positions to pursue his grievances, from the 2016 election interference assessment to his baseless claims about the 2020 election, potentially weaponizing intelligence for political purposes





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