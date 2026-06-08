Trump Appoints Bill Pulte as Acting DNI, Sparking Outrage Over Lack of Experience and Political Retribution Fears

President Trump names FHFA head Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence, drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers and national security experts who cite his lack of intelligence experience and history of targeting Trump's political foes.

In a move that has ignited a firestorm of criticism, President Donald Trump appointed Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence, effective immediately.

The announcement came via a brief statement from the White House, confirming that Pulte would take on the intelligence role while retaining his position at the FHFA, where he oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Pulte, a real estate developer by background, has no prior experience in intelligence or national security, raising immediate concerns about his fitness for the role.

His tenure at FHFA has been marked by controversial actions, including criminal referrals for mortgage fraud against prominent political figures, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, both of whom have been targeted by Trump. The appointment has drawn sharp rebukes from lawmakers and national security experts, who argue it represents a dangerous politicization of the intelligence community.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued a scathing statement, saying that rather than selecting a respected national security professional, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada was equally blunt, stating that Bill Pulte led Donald Trump's efforts to charge and jail his political enemies and is now being rewarded with a job he has no business doing.

She warned that putting Pulte at the helm of the intelligence community risks American lives just so Trump can continue going after his political opponents. The controversy comes amid ongoing debates over the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a key surveillance authority that allows warrantless collection of foreign intelligence.

Sean Vitka, executive director of Demand Progress, argued that Pulte's appointment underscores the danger of extending unchecked spying powers to a government led by a president whose top spy is willing to weaponize sensitive information against political enemies. Vitka specifically called on Senator Warner to reconsider his support for a FISA extension without warrant protections, warning that doing so puts the entire country at serious risk. Public policy experts and national security attorneys also weighed in with alarm.

Don Moynihan, a professor at the University of Michigan, issued a dire warning about the potential abuse of US intelligence services to target Trump opponents. He highlighted that Pulte had used mortgage data to launch DOJ investigations against Lisa Cook, Letitia James, and Representative Adam Schiff, suggesting he is being put in charge of national intelligence because of his track record of being willing to manufacture false allegations.

Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, expressed his disgust in an all-caps social media post, describing Pulte as Trump's personal henchman who abused his position at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to send baseless criminal referrals. The appointment has fueled fears that the intelligence community, which is supposed to provide objective and independent analysis, will instead be used as a tool for political vendettas.

Critics note that Pulte's lack of experience and his history of targeting the president's adversaries make him uniquely dangerous in a role that requires impartiality and adherence to the rule of law





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