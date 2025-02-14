Trump-Appointed USDA Chief Vows to 'Correct' SNAP 'Mismanagement' Amidst Republican Budget Cuts

Kailee Buller, the new Trump-appointed chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), has announced plans to 'correct' what she calls 'financial mismanagement' of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by the Biden administration. This announcement coincides with the release of a Republican-led budget resolution proposing deep cuts to SNAP. Buller's claims are based on a Government Accountability Office (GAO) review of former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack's handling of the program, but she has not provided specifics about the review's findings or how the Trump administration intends to implement changes.

Commenting on the Government Accountability Office's (GAO) review of former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack's handling of the program, Buller claimed that previous department's officials 'put politics over commonsense' and 'compromised the integrity' of SNAP. 'The Trump administration will immediately correct this egregious action, making certain material weaknesses like this do not happen again,' she added.Her announcement comes as House Republicans just released their budget resolution containing deep cuts to SNAP. Newsweek contacted the USDA press team for comment by email on Thursday morning.The SNAP program is America's largest nutrition assistance program, accounting for about 68 percent or two-thirds of USDA nutrition assistance spending in fiscal year 2023, as per the latest data made available by the department.It provides monthly food benefits to low- and no-income families, boosting their grocery budget so that they can afford healthy and nutritious food. In the fiscal year 2023, an average of 42.1 million Americans received SNAP benefits every month, according to the USDA. While the share of the U.S. residents who receive the benefits changes from state to state, the highest percentages in 2023 were in Oregon, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.In 2022, nearly 40 percent of beneficiaries were children under the age of 5 (11.6 percent) and between the ages of 5 and 17 (28 percent). Cuts to the program, which are likely to be implemented under the Trump administration, could affect millions of people.In a press release published on Wednesday, Buller accused Vilsack and former Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean of having threatened the 'integrity' of the SNAP program.'Make no mistake, Secretary Vilsack and Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean put politics over commonsense, ignoring scores of USDA financial analysts and policy experts,' she said. 'Using a memorandum from the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities as their guide, Vilsack and Dean compromised the integrity of SNAP, the financial standing of USDA, and further eroded public trust.'Buller, who most recently served as the president and CEO of seed-oil trade group the National Oilseed Processors Association, did not offer any details about the findings of the GOA's review. She also did not specify how the Trump administration plans to 'correct' what she claimed was the Biden administration's 'mismanagement' of the program.The USDA has recently been involved in Elon Musk' and his Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) efforts to cut down on the number of federal workers. On Monday, the USDA terminated 18 contracts totaling $9 million, according to a post on X by Musk. The department, which has seen its funding for climate change programs slashed, was also reportedly asked to take any reference to climate change from its website.The USDA is likely to receive another blow soon. The new budget plan released by House Republicans on Wednesday and set to be marked up by the House Budget Committee on Thursday contains clear instructions to cut as much as $230 billion across USDA programs.During his administration, Biden increased food stamp benefits for all recipients by re-evaluating the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP) used to calculate payments to reflect updated data on food prices, food composition, and consumption patterns, and current dietary guidance.This move was particularly displeasing for Republican lawmakers. In 2024, Glenn Thompson, Republican chair of the House Agriculture Committee, unveiled his proposed Farm Bill trying to restrict the USDA's authority to revise the Thrifty Food Plan.During his first mandate, Trump repeatedly tried to reduce SNAP benefits by either cutting or adding restrictions to the program. While these efforts were largely unsuccessful, the president might find more support for these policies this time around





SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program USDA Trump Administration Republican Budget Cuts Joe Biden Tom Vilsack Government Accountability Office (GAO) Food Assistance

