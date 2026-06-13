President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a U.S. 'lethal kinetic' killedHector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as 'the infamous leader'

Trump announces US strike killed 'infamous' Tren de Aragua leader At the time, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said that the gang is responsible for violence, extortion and drug trafficking in North America, South America and Europe.

Trump nominated Clayton this week to be director of national intelligence. Trump wrote the strike was "coordinated closely" with "our friends in Venezuela.

" The U.S. ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year during an overnight military raid. Maduro was brought to New York to face federal charges. Through its Operation Souther Spear, the Trump administration has also continuously conducted "lethal kinetic strikes" on small boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea accused of smuggling drugs.

At least 207 people have been killed in boat strikes by the U.S. military in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea since the Trump administration began targeting “narcoterrorists” in September. The Seneca Park Zoo is highlighting a behavioral training success story, commending its staff and baboons for their actions after a large tree limb fell into a habitat earlier this week.

Couple demands nearly $500 deposit refund from troubled Greece hotel Guests say Studio 6 Extended Stay in Greece say the hotel kept most of a deposit after a failed stay and unsafe door issues. The City of Rochester announced Friday it has issued a notice to vacate and cease-and-desist order to the Wyndham Rochester Downtown hotel on State Street.

At more than 130 feet long and weighing 1.2 million pounds, Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 chugged through Western New York on Thursday.





13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says US military strike killed leader of Tren de Aragua gang with help from VenezuelaPresident Donald Trump says a “swift and lethal kinetic” U.S. strike has killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, whom he called “the infamous leader” of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Read more »

Trump says US military strike killed leader of Tren de Aragua gang with help from VenezuelaPresident Donald Trump says a “swift and lethal kinetic” U.S. strike has killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, whom he called “the infamous leader” of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Read more »

Trump says US military eliminated 'infamous' Tren de Aragua leader in lethal strikePresident Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. military killed Tren de Aragua leader Niño Guerrero in a lethal kinetic strike.

Read more »

Trump says US military strike killed leader of Tren de Aragua gang with help from VenezuelaPresident Donald Trump says a “swift and lethal kinetic” U.S. strike has killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, whom he called “the infamous leader” of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Read more »