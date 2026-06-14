Trump Announces US-Iran Deal to End Conflict, Criticizes Israel as Regional Violence Persists

President Trump declares a completed agreement with Iran to halt military operations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously rebuking Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for a Beirut strike that threatens the diplomatic breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump has announced a landmark agreement with Iran to end recent hostilities, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough after just over three months of escalating tensions.

The news was first shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform late Sunday, where he declared the deal complete and authorized the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade. The President's message emphasized the free flow of oil and a new era of maritime commerce.

This sentiment was echoed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who confirmed that both nations had agreed to the immediate and permanent cessation of all military operations, including in Lebanon, with a formal signing scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland. The development comes as a surprise amidst ongoing regional violence, including an Israeli strike on Beirut and Iranian threats of retaliation, raising questions about the durability of the accord.

President Trump's announcement was immediately followed by a sharp critique of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reflecting fresh tension with a key US ally. According to reports from Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Trump expressed extreme frustration over Israel's military action in Beirut, calling it a mistake and questioning Netanyahu's judgment with vulgar language.

The Israeli Defense Forces had conducted strikes in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut-a known Hezbollah stronghold-in response to three projectiles fired from Lebanon into northern Israel earlier that day. While Israel framed its action as a precise retaliation against terrorist targets, Trump argued the initial Hezbollah attack was minor and should not derail the nascent US-Iran peace process.

His social media posts urged all parties to de-escalate, stating the attack should not have occurred on a day so close to a regional peace deal. The backdrop to these diplomatic moves is a weekend of cross-border violence between Israel and Hezbollah, which continued despite the announced US-Iran understanding. Lebanese media reported an Israeli strike hit an apartment building in Ghobeiry, causing civilian casualties and damage, while Hezbollah claimed it launched missiles and drones at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

Trump's intervention highlights his attempt to broker a broader regional settlement, linking the US-Iran deal to stability in Lebanon and the wider Middle East. The timing is also personal: Trump is celebrating his 80th birthday at the White House with a UFC event hosted by his friend Dana White, expected to draw thousands of guests.

Amidst the celebrations, the President's focus on the Iran agreement suggests a push to secure a foreign policy legacy before the end of his term, even as his relationship with Netanyahu appears increasingly strained





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