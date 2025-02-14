Trump Announces Plans to Raise Tariffs in Response to Foreign Trade Practices

President Donald Trump shocked the global trade community by announcing plans to raise tariffs on foreign goods to match the taxes levied by trading partners on American imports. This move, described by Trump as 'something that should have been done many years ago,' has sparked immediate concerns and potential retaliatory actions from allies like the European Union. Trump's administration plans to study various trade practices and their impact on US businesses before implementing the tariff increases.

Following days of anticipation, President Donald Trump announced plans Thursday to raise tariffs to match taxes that trading partners charge for American imports, something Trump said 'should have been done many years ago.” Action won't be taken right away. Cabinet officials in the Departments of Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, the U.S. trade representative, and other top White House officials plan to take until April 1 to produce reports that will inform Trump on how to proceed.

According to the president's memorandum, this approach will examine tariffs on American products, value-added taxes, burdensome regulatory requirements on American businesses operating in other countries, 'policies and practices that cause exchange rates to deviate from their market value,' and any other practice the administration considers an impediment to fair competition with the U.S.Trump's announcement came the same week he rolled out 25% tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, news that rattled allies who are now considering retaliatory action. “If he wants to play hardball, the EU will play hardball. This is the only tone Trump will listen to,' said Member of European Parliament Valérie Hayer.“The European Union will respond firmly. We are always open for business. We think we should intensify the cooperation that we have between the European Union and the United States but we will also be very firm on our principles,' European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week.“The truth is that it’s just a really volatile time and we don’t know what the impacts of these tariffs will be or honestly, if it’s even going to fully materialize in the way that it could. But the best thing that people can do is to just to knock down any high-interest debt that they have, build up their emergency savings, and adjust their budgets to prepare potentially for higher prices,' said LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz. The private sector is also bracing for impact. National Retail Federation executive vice president of government relations David French said while his trade association supports Trump's efforts to lower trade barriers, the scale of this reciprocal tariff plan 'will be extremely disruptive to our supply chains.' “It will likely result in higher prices for hardworking American families and will erode household spending power. We encourage the president to seek coordination and collaboration with our trading partners and bring stability to our supply chains and family budgets,' French said





