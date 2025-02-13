Trump Announces Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has announced that talks to end the war in Ukraine are set to begin, following phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both leaders expressed a desire for peace, and Trump has instructed US officials to initiate negotiations.

Almost three years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, talks to end the devastating war are set to begin. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had spoken with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , and both leaders expressed a desire for peace. Trump instructed U.S. officials to initiate peace talks immediately.

Trump described his conversation with Putin as a 'lengthy and highly productive phone call,' during which they discussed the war and agreed that ending the conflict was 'common sense.' He stated that both leaders acknowledged the immense destruction and loss of life caused by the war and agreed to work closely together, even planning reciprocal visits to each other's countries. Trump emphasized the urgency to stop the bloodshed and declared his hope for positive outcomes from the negotiations. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at a NATO meeting in Brussels, acknowledged the desire for a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine but cautioned against unrealistic expectations of regaining all pre-2014 territories. Hegseth noted that returning to those borders was an 'unrealistic objective.' Trump later echoed this sentiment, stating that while some territories might be returned as part of a peace deal, joining NATO was unlikely. The news of potential peace talks has generated both optimism and skepticism. While some welcome the prospect of ending a war that has caused global instability and economic hardship, others remain wary of Russia's intentions. The potential for sanctions relief for Russia and a diplomatic 'off-ramp' for Putin are also being closely watched. The Kremlin, meanwhile, appears to be embracing the prospect of cooperation with the U.S., with Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stating that Putin supported Trump's call for the two countries to work together





