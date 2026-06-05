President Donald Trump has announced the lineup for what he called the greatest rally ever to be held on June 24 in Washington,D.C. The rally will feature counTry singer Lee Greenwood and Italian-American tenor Christopher Macchio, as well as multiple military bands.

President Donald Trump has announced the lineup for what he called the greatest rally ever to be held on June 24 in Washington, D.C. The rally is believed to be the replacement for the Great American State Fair concert that was to be part of the festivities.

After a lineup of performers was announced on May 27, most of the musicians dropped out of the event or claimed they never agreed to perform. Trump addressed their decision to withdraw in a social media post saying he doesn't want singers with no talent but big fees to put people to sleep. Instead, the rally will feature two musical acts that have been featured in previous Trump rallies, country singer Lee Greenwood and Italian-American tenor Christopher Macchio.

The concert is being held the night befoRe the opening of the Great American State Fair, which will run from June 25 to July 10 at the National Mall. It was to feature a concert with nine performers, most of whom were known primarily for their hits in the 1980s and 1990s.

The list included The Commodores, C+C Music Factory, the surviving member of Milli Vanilli,Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Bret Michaels, Morris Day and the Period, Flo Rida, and Martina McBride. Of that group,only Flo Rida and McBride had major hits this century. McBride remarked she won't be participating at the Great American State Fair on June 25th because she was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event though that turned out to be misleading.

She thought it was a great way to celebrate the states and bring people together in the way that only music can. The rally will too feature multiple military bands. Trump teased the event as the rally to conclude all rallies and said it will be special at every level





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Washington D.C. Rally Lee Greenwood Christopher Macchio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Country star Wyatt Flores announces new album 'Scared of Heights,' new song out FridayRising country music star Wyatt Flores announces a new album, building on his massive popularity surge and beloved red dirt style that fans love.

Read more »

Trump announces $700 million in new support for struggling coal industryThe administration will also use Cold War-era authority to help build the first new U.S. coal plants since 2013.

Read more »

Ivey announces Alabama National Guard support for America250 events in WashingtonA request was approved for the Alabama National Guard to support operations surrounding the America250 events in Washington, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

Read more »

Trump announces 'rally to end all rallies' in DC to celebrate America's 250th anniversaryPresident Trump announces a massive rally in Washington, D.C., on June 24 to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary with speakers and performances.

Read more »