Trump Announces Near Completion of Iran–U.S. Peace Accord Amid Global Diplomatic Push

Former President Donald Trump claimed that a comprehensive memorandum of understanding between the United States, Iran, and a coalition of regional partners is close to finalization and will soon be announced, following a high‑level call in the Oval Office with Saudi, Emirati, Qatari, Pakistani, Turkish, Egyptian, Jordanian, Bahraini, and Israeli leaders.

During a televised post on the Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump announced that an agreement has been largely negotiated between the United States, Iran , and a group of regional partners including Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain.

He stated that final details are currently being discussed and will be made public shortly. Trump described the arrangement as a memorandum of understanding regarding peace that must be finalized by all participating nations. The administration’s diplomatic efforts have been corroborated by reports from the Associated Press and Reuters, underscoring a proposed deal that aims to permanently halt the months of active hostilities and bring lasting stability to the region.

In a separate briefing, Trump recounted a call he had in the Oval Office with a roster of regional leaders: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar Minister Ali al‑Thawadi, Pakistani Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El‑Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The discussion centered on a memorandum of understanding pertaining to peace involving the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that the conversation was productive. The key outcomes highlighted include the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, an official declaration of the war’s end, lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, and the initiation of two‑month negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. While the current ceasefire remains fragile, the parties have made tangible diplomatic progress despite last‑minute disputes that could derail the final stages of the deal.

Behind the scenes, U.S. and Iranian negotiators have exchanged proposals with Pakistan acting as a mediator. A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously, told the Associated Press that both sides have made “significant progress,” yet last‑minute disagreements could still threaten the agreement. Iran has indicated that differences are narrowing after talks between its army chief and U.S. diplomats in Tehran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated in India that the U.S. will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and insisted on the release of its highly enriched uranium and an open Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials, including spokesperson Esmail Baghaei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, emphasized that the primary goal is to end the war on all fronts, lift sanctions, and rebuild Iran’s military capabilities.

Meanwhile, U.S. senators and European leaders expressed caution and optimism, respectively, with Ursula von der Leyen welcoming the progress while stressing the need for a comprehensive de‑escalation that ensures freedom of navigation in the Gulf.





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