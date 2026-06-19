Trump Announces Iran MoU Signing at Versailles, Eyes Abraham Accords Expansion

At a G7 summit in France, President Donald Trump revealed the physical signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran at the Palace of Versailles, aiming to end hostilities. He also discussed potential new entrants into the Abraham Accords and met with Ukrainian President Zelensky, while Qatar emphasized securing a ceasefire over economic engagement with Iran.

VERSAILLES, France-President Donald Trump 's diplomatic itinerary in France commenced with high-level engagements at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, concluding with a formal dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron within the historic halls of the Palace of Versailles .

This symbolic venue, where a treaty ending World War I was signed nearly a century prior, served as the backdrop for a significant announcement: Trump confirmed the physical signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, a document poised to effectively terminate the hostilities between the two nations. He detailed that while the core agreement is finalized, certain provisions will be refined over the subsequent 60-day period.

Speaking to the travel pool, which included Breitbart News, as he departed Versailles for Air Force One, Trump emphatically stated, "It's signed. I signed it in Versailles. I just signed it.

" This came after his earlier disclosure that the MoU had been executed electronically on his 80th birthday. The G7 proceedings, spanning Monday, Tuesday, and most of Wednesday at the scenic Lake Geneva location, centered extensively on Trump's Iran agreement and the ongoing war in Ukraine. These subjects dominated bilateral discussions and largely shaped the questions posed by journalists during press availabilities. Trump provided the first public elaboration on the Iran deal's immediate implications, noting, "The deal's all signed.

And the Strait is already partially opened, as you know they're doing a little hunting for a couple of mines that they've already found, but it's essentially ships are starting to go out now; on Friday it will be completely opened.

" He attributed the success to a change in Iranian leadership, describing the third iteration of interlocutors as "very smart - strong - very smart," and expressed optimism for broader Middle East stability, citing plummeting oil prices and a surging stock market as early indicators. In a separate bilateral meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, both leaders addressed the economic prospects for a post-war Iran.

While Trump acknowledged abundant opportunities, the Emir clarified that the primary focus remained securing a ceasefire, not economic forays.

"Our interest, both of us, was to first of all to find a deal to stop this war. This is our main target," the Emir stated, adding that investment horizons would follow a final accord. Trump also discussed the Abraham Accords-the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states-with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He anticipated further expansion, suggesting that nations previously hesitant due to Iran-related fears would now join.

"I think they're all going to come in now into the Abraham Accords," Trump remarked, praising the UAE and Bahrain as "very smart countries" for their early participation. Additionally, Trump conferred with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the summit, including a trilateral meeting with Macron and a private pull-aside, though the press was excluded from these sessions





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Iran G7 Versailles Abraham Accords Ukraine Qatar UAE Diplomacy Middle East Memorandum Of Understanding Zelensky Macron Emir Of Qatar Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump signs US-Iran agreement during dinner at palace of VersaillesPresident Trump officially signed a hard copy of the US-Iran agreement during dinner at the Palace of Versailles in France. The US then sent a photograph of the signed agreement to the Iranians, a US official said.

Read more »

Trump Signs Iran War-Ending Deal at Versailles Dinner Amid MAGA UproarAt a lavish dinner hosted by Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, President Donald Trump signed an agreement to end the war with Iran, a move that has sparked fierce criticism from conservatives over the terms and the human cost of the conflict.

Read more »

Trump and Iran Sign Interim Agreement to End War at VersaillesPresident Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed a memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles to end the war with Iran, initiating a 60-day negotiating window for a final peace deal that includes lifting sanctions and a $300 billion reconstruction plan.

Read more »

Trump Trolled for Biggest ‘Surrender’ at Versailles Since VersaillesThe president appears to be oblivious to the awkward irony of signing the deal at the palace.

Read more »