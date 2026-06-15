Trump Announces Iran Deal Success and Strait of Hormuz Reopening

President Donald Trump declared the Iran nuclear deal finalized, promising global stability and oil price drop. Strait of Hormuz to fully reopen Friday.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the newly signed Iran deal will bring substantial global benefits, including the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Friday.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump emphasized that the agreement ensures Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons. He noted that demining operations in the strait are already underway, with some ships beginning to transit, and full operations will resume on Friday.

The president highlighted that Brent crude prices have already dropped below $80 per barrel, a decline attributed to the deal and the easing of tensions in the Middle East. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making its reopening crucial for global energy markets. Trump elaborated on the negotiations, praising the current Iranian leadership as smart and strong, contrasting with previous administrations.

He stated that the deal was reached after two nights of military strikes, with a third avoided by the agreement. The president expressed optimism about the Middle East, noting that oil prices are plummeting and stock markets are surging, setting records. He also revealed that Vice President JD Vance will attend the signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday, while Trump himself may depart before the event.

The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran is expected to be released soon, described by Trump as a very powerful document and significantly different from the previous Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiated under President Barack Obama. Macron supported the deal, calling it very important and stating that it will resolve the nuclear issue by committing Iran to ending its weapons program.

He affirmed France's readiness to assume its fair share of the international burden to support the agreement. The deal marks a major shift in US-Iran relations, with implications for regional stability and global oil supplies. As the demining process progresses, the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be fully operational by Friday, easing concerns over oil disruptions. The announcement has been met with mixed reactions, but the immediate impact on oil markets has been positive, with prices declining sharply.

The coming days will see further diplomatic engagements as the details of the agreement are finalized and implemented





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump Oil Prices G7

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Announces Imminent Iran Deal to Reopen Strait of HormuzUS President Donald Trump has revealed that a deal with Iran is set to be signed today, which will immediately reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. While Trump expressed confidence in the new agreement, Iran's foreign ministry has cast doubt on the claims of an imminent deal. The potential agreement could lead to a 60-day truce and pave the way for talks to end and dismantle Iran's nuclear program. However, tensions remain high following recent incidents, and the inclusion of Lebanon in the agreement is a contentious issue.

Read more »

Iran peace talks show progress as Trump set to discuss demining Strait of HormuzIsraeli officials say terms of a potential agreement between Iran and the U.S. 'endanger Israel's security interests.'

Read more »

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Amidst US-Iran Deal Negotiations, Trump Promises Strait of Hormuz OpeningAn Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, resulting in three fatalities and six injuries. The incident occurs as a deal between the US and Iran is expected to be signed, with former President Trump stating the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately after. Iran threatened a military response to the strike, while Netanyahu's office said it was retaliation for Hezbollah attacks. Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran to finalize the agreement, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the deal's signing is imminent.

Read more »

Trump announces historic Iran accord, vows Strait of Hormuz to reopen immediately'I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,' the US president said on Sunday.

Read more »