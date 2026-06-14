Trump announces historic Iran accord, vows Strait of Hormuz to reopen immediately

'I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,' the US president said on Sunday.

"I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," the US president said on Sunday.

Trump posted on his Truth Social confirming that the ceasefire agreement with Iran “is now complete”. / Reuters US President Donald Trump has announced that an agreement with Iran had been finalised and said he was authorising the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! ," Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorise the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added. Trump also signalled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!

"Iran accuses US of playing 'good cop, bad cop' as Israel bombs Beirut while Tehran weighs peace dealTrump blasts Netanyahu over deadly Lebanon strike ahead of imminent US-Iran dealUS-Iran draft deal offers Hormuz reopening, sanctions relief and nuclear limits: senior official Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X. He added that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"Iran accuses US of playing 'good cop, bad cop' as Israel bombs Beirut while Tehran weighs peace dealTrump blasts Netanyahu over deadly Lebanon strike ahead of imminent US-Iran dealUS-Iran draft deal offers Hormuz reopening, sanctions relief and nuclear limits: senior officialErdogan unveils Türkiye's AI Action Plan, targets $10B in investmentIndian Air Force plane crash kills five personnel in northeast air baseVenezuela confirms death of Tren de Aragua gang leader in 'joint operation' with USAraghchi says draft US-Iran deal to be inked 'remotely', warns of Israeli sabotage





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