Trump Announces 'Fair and Reciprocal Plan' to Impose Tariffs on Trading Partners

President Trump signed a memorandum outlining a plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries that levy tariffs on U.S. exports. The 'Fair and Reciprocal Plan' aims to address trade imbalances and promote fairness in global trade.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Thursday announcing his intention to implement a plan imposing reciprocal tariffs on all countries that tariff U.S. exports. Trump unveiled the memorandum, which states he “will introduce the ‘Fair and Reciprocal Plan,'” alongside his nominee for Commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, in the Oval Office. This move came just hours before his scheduled meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

\Trump stated in the Oval Office, “On trade, I have decided, for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them. No more, no less.” He further elaborated, “In other words, they charge us a tax or tariff, and we charge them the exact same tax or tariff.” Trump asserted that other countries impose “vastly more” tariffs and taxes on U.S. goods compared to the tariffs America levies on their goods “in almost all cases.” \The memorandum emphasizes the U.S. policy of reducing its substantial and persistent annual trade deficit in goods and addressing other unfair and unbalanced aspects of its trade with foreign trading partners. To achieve this, the Administration will introduce the “Fair and Reciprocal Plan.” Under this plan, the administration will actively counter non-reciprocal trading arrangements with trading partners by determining the equivalent of a reciprocal tariff for each foreign trading partner. A White House fact sheet on the memo, reviewed by Breitbart News, states that the “plan will put the American worker first, improve our competitiveness in every area of industry, reduce our trade deficit, and bolster our economic and national security.” The administration provided several examples of trade imbalances. For instance, Brazil imposes an 18 percent tariff on ethanol imported from the U.S., while the U.S. has a 2.5 percent tariff on ethanol imports, highlighting a significant disparity. \The fact sheet also states, “The U.S. average applied Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff on agricultural goods is 5%. But India’s average applied MFN tariff is 39%. India also charges a 100% tariff on U.S. motorcycles, while we only charge a 2.4% tariff on Indian motorcycles.” Trump, who declared on the campaign trail in October that the “most beautiful word in the dictionary is tariff,” has made headlines using tariffs in the first weeks of his administration. There was a pause in implementing the 25 percent tariffs Trump announced on Canada and Mexico earlier this month after those countries took measures to enhance security at borders they share with the United States





