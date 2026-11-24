President Trump denounced California Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to abolish the death penalty, announced executive actions to seek capital punishment for certain federal crimes, and hosted victims' families, sparking a heated exchange with Newsom.

President Donald Trump on Monday delivered remarks at the Justice Department’s headquarters in Washington, denouncing Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan for“He stood with the murderers and the child slayers, but today we say the American people stand with you.

We stand with you. We’re not going to let this happen,” Trump said, without elaborating on how his administration could intervene. Trump also announced several new executive actions, including a presidential directive that he said ordered the DOJ to seek the death penalty for “child murderers, as well as rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims.

Also read Trump to target Newsom's plan to commute California death sentences in DOJ remarks

” He added that the order would direct the attorney general to The president brought relatives of several victims onstage, who at times became emotional when describing how their loved ones had died. Sandy Friend, whose 8-year-old son Michael Lyons was killed by Robert Boyd Rhodes, asked Newsom to “face” her as she described her son’s death.

“His most feared thing was the dark. That night, Michael learned that the boogeyman was real. Mikey was raped, sodomized and tortured for 10 hours, from the very first inflicted stab wound to the last,” Friend said, choking up at one point while adding, “Sorry, this is so very hard. ” “Governor Newsom erased that with the swipe of a pen, without notifying the families,” Friend said of Rhodes’ death sentence.

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“To the families standing with him today, your grief is real. That’s why every person, every person on California’s former death row will die in prison. No one walks out. Donald Trump’s criminals, they walk out,” Newsom said.

“A Justice Department that prosecutes his enemies and pardons himself and his friends — that’s not law enforcement. That’s a protection racket,” the governor added. He previously said, in announcing his plan, that “state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values. ” Trump wrapped up the somber event by shaking hands with the victims’ family members, some of whom had been in tears only minutes before.

But the tone quickly shifted when his campaign anthem — the upbeat “YMCA” — played as he left the stage. Newsom and Trump’s back-and-forth comes amid a series of botched executions across the country. Last week prison staffers in Texas struggled to find a vein on, the sole woman on Tennessee’s death row, became the first person to survive a lethal injection. She was placed on a ventilator and regained consciousness days later.

Support for the death penalty in the U.S. has generally been declining since a high of 80% in 1994, but Americans have complicated feelings about capital punishment.this month found that 49% of U.S. adults favored the death penalty for those convicted of murder, with 45% opposed.survey in August found that 66% of Americans were in favor of the death penalty for those convicted of murder, though 59% said the death penalty was not a crime deterrent. There is also a partisan gap, with Democrats increasingly opposing the death penalty.