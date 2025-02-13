Trump Announces DOGE's Growth as Musk Aims for $1 Trillion in Federal Spending Cuts

President Trump revealed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, now employs 100 individuals focused on slashing federal spending. Musk aims to reduce the $2 trillion deficit by half, believing this will curb inflation and ease financial burdens on Americans. DOGE has already taken action, closing USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

President Trump announced Wednesday that the Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ), headed by Elon Musk , now employs approximately 100 individuals dedicated to identifying federal spending cuts . Musk, aiming to slash $1 trillion in expenditures, stated his goal is to reduce the $2 trillion federal deficit in half. During a press conference, Trump praised Musk's leadership and highlighted the DOGE team's rapid growth from an initial 12 members.

He also vowed to expose wasteful government spending, threatening to expel reporters who fail to acknowledge the need for such cuts. Musk, alongside Trump, addressed reporters on Tuesday, emphasizing that halving the deficit would curb inflation and alleviate financial burdens on Americans by lowering interest rates on mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt. He envisions DOGE's efforts lasting for approximately four months. This initiative has already made significant changes, including the closure of the USAID office and the commencement of terminating most of its 10,000 employees. DOGE, in collaboration with the White House Office of Management and Budget, also shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and is considering transferring its $712 million in funds to the Treasury.The Department of Education, targeted for abolition by Trump, has an annual budget of $268 billion, and DOGE has canceled 62 contracts worth $182 million at the Department of Health and Human Services. This includes an exhibit celebrating Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institutes of Health Museum. Trump expressed confidence that Musk's leadership will identify further areas for cost reduction, despite legal challenges from Democrats and other opponents seeking to reverse DOGE's actions





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOGE Elon Musk Federal Spending Cuts Donald Trump Department Of Government Efficiency Inflation USAID Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump 2nd term live updates: Musk 'not gaining anything' from DOGE, Trump tells Baier'In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it,' the president said.

Read more »

Schumer Accuses Musk's DOGE of Overreaching, Musk Slams 'Bureaucracy'Sen. Chuck Schumer criticizes the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, for exceeding its authority and influencing federal spending without legitimate power. Musk counters by claiming DOGE is addressing the concerns of American taxpayers and fighting against bureaucratic waste.

Read more »

Trump Hosts Musk in Oval Office for 'Government Efficiency' ConferencePresident Trump hosted Elon Musk in an unusual conference at the Oval Office to discuss the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative led by Musk. Trump claimed DOGE found billions in waste, fraud, and abuse, but provided no specifics. The conference sparked social media reactions, particularly focusing on Trump's posture while Musk stood and addressed reporters. Body language experts analyzed the dynamic, suggesting Musk's standing position conveyed power, and Trump's seated posture displayed stress and a desire to maintain control.

Read more »

Musk to Lead DOGE in Trump White House, Aimed at Slashing Trillions from Federal BudgetElon Musk, alongside co-chairman Vivek Ramaswamy, will head the DOGE initiative in the incoming Trump administration. DOGE aims to reduce waste, eliminate redundant agencies, and improve government efficiency. Musk, known for his SpaceX ventures and significant political donations to Trump's campaign, is projected to use the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for his operations. The arrangement raises ethical questions and uncertainties regarding Musk's access level and Ramaswamy's office space. DOGE, operating outside of official government structures, seeks to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget, though Musk acknowledges the achievable target might be closer to $1 trillion. He views the government as ripe for cuts, stating it's 'like being in a room full of targets'.

Read more »

Trump's UN ambassador pick Elise Stefanik could save taxpayers millions if taps Musk-Ramaswamy 'DOGE'President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.N. ambassador, Rep Elise Stefanik, R-NY., has the ability to make a big change at the world body if she takes a serious look at US funding to the world body.

Read more »

Elon Musk’s DOGE to be sued within minutes of Trump inaugurationA lawsuit will be filed against Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s new nongovernmental entity as soon as Donald Trump is officially president.

Read more »