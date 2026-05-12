Trump and Xi Jinping Cross Paths Amid Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump is departing for China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while First Lady Melania Trump is not accompanying the President. Brett Ratner, who directed the 'Melania' documentary, is part of a small film crew accompanying Trump. Tensions surrounding military conflicts and trade deals are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up for the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to Washington.. and unlock 3 FREE months of President Donald Trump has departed for China , where he faces a high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping amid the Iran war.

While she joined him during his 2017 trip, First Lady Melania Trump isn't traveling with the President this time. But the Melania documentary director, Brett Ratner, is on the trip and will be scouting Rush Hour 4 filming locations while on the ground, the South China Morning Post first reported.

The President also brought along his son Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, who accidentally entered through the wrong doors of Marine One and were ushered back onto the South Lawn alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the official departure. Rubio then let the Trumps enter the presidential helicopter first, before boarding himself.

On board Air Force One, Rubio was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer - as military conflicts and trade deals will be hot topics. Trump is also bringing along some key aides, including Stephen Miller, Communications Director Steven Cheung, James Blair - who's now working outside the White House to help Republicans win the midterms - and Walt Nauta. Notably absent from the list the White House provided was Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One en route to China, for a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the Iran war Eric Trump (right) and Lara Trump (center) walk off Marine One in front of Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) ahead of boarding Air Force One to China on Tuesday afternoon Read MoreEXCLUSIVE The secret hidden traps set for Trump as he meets Xi Jinping face-to-face in China amid Iran tension Wiles was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in mid-March, but has continued working. Principal deputy White House press secretary Anna Kelly is staffing the trip due to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt being out on maternity leave.

Natalie Harp, nicknamed the 'human printer,' for always traveling with a portable printer, is also on the trip. The White House also invited a business delegation to China, who appear to be traveling separately. That list included the former leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk. It's been nearly a year since Trump and Musk had their dramatic feud, but Musk now appears to be fully back in the President's good graces.

The Tesla and SpaceX head will be joined by Apple's Tim Cook, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Meta's Dina Powell McCormick - who worked in the first Trump administration and is married to GOP Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick - BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, and more, a White House official told the Daily Mail. Trump delayed the trip - originally scheduled for late March - by citing the active conflict in Iran.

On a press call Sunday, a senior US official explained that Trump didn't delay his meeting with Xi further by essentially arguing that the President can walk and chew gum at the same time.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) lefts Eric Trump (center) and Lara Trump (right) board Marine One first after the Trump accidentally boarded the presidential helicopter using the wrong door Eric Trump (left) and Lara Trump (right) watch as President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters on the White House's South Lawn ahead of his departure for China President Donald Trump waves as he departs Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday afternoon for Beijing, China 'Why would he not continue with all the other duties that he has as a US President?

' the official mused. 'I don't think he has the luxury to focus on just one sort of soda straw issue. ' The official noted how the Iran war has gone on for 'weeks and weeks on end. ' 'I think, clearly, six weeks ago, we were in a bit more of an active situation in Iran, and the President made the decision to push it back.

But I think, as of right now, obviously, we're a go on the trip,' the source said





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President Donald Trump China Xi Jinping Iran Military Conflicts Trade Deals Brett Ratner Melania Documentary

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