President Trump and President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, focusing on ending the Russia-Ukraine war and securing energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded high-stakes bilateral discussions in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, 2026, by agreeing to significant economic concessions and a joint push to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The leaders finalized a tariff relief proposal that cuts duties on $30 billion of imports from both nations, signaling a major de-escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. This agreement was reached on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum during Trump's second visit to China this year.

The meeting, held at the Kylin Villa, focused heavily on global security challenges alongside economic stability. President Trump explicitly stated that Washington and Beijing are actively seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine, citing the severe human cost with reports that 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. The two leaders also addressed geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran, with both nations expressing a strong shared interest in ensuring uninterrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin at APEC Summit in Shenzhen for Trilateral Talks

President Trump highlighted an outstanding personal relationship with President Xi, noting that their friendship has served the people of both nations well and has continued to deepen since his first state visit to China in 2017. Trump remarked that relations have gotten closer and closer over time, emphasizing that this personal rapport has been instrumental in facilitating the current diplomatic progress. He noted that they had already sat together for two hours during the APEC welcome banquet to discuss these key issues ahead of the formal session.

Beyond the major geopolitical flashpoints, the discussion extended to counternarcotics cooperation, specifically targeting the trafficking of synthetic opioids. President Trump highlighted significant progress in this area, claiming that seaborne fentanyl flows have fallen by 97 percent following strict enforcement measures implemented through bilateral cooperation. This reduction in drug trafficking represents a tangible outcome of the enhanced law enforcement collaboration, underscoring the potential for cooperation in areas beyond traditional state security issues.

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On the economic front, the leaders reviewed the progress of trade relations, pointing to the US-China Board of Trade established during Trump's May visit to Beijing. They referenced the thirty for thirty tariff-relief proposal finalized during Xi's September state visit to Washington, under which each side agreed to cut tariffs on $30 billion of imports in a very fair way. These measures are designed to stabilize trade tensions and provide mutual economic benefits, reflecting a commitment to reciprocal fairness in commercial exchanges.

President Xi also provided positive feedback on the state of bilateral relations, stating that China-US relations have remained generally stable and improved during this period. He emphasized that this stability brings tangible benefits to the people of both countries and injects stability and certainty into the world. Xi's assessment aligns with the stated goal of building a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity, as agreed upon in their previous summits.

Trump also indicated that he would ask Beijing to expand agricultural purchases to meet China's insatiable appetite for American goods. This request adds another layer to the economic negotiations, suggesting that trade volumes in the agricultural sector may see a significant boost. The focus on agricultural imports complements the broader tariff reductions and aims to further balance the bilateral trade relationship.

This bilateral meeting marked the third round of talks between the two leaders since Trump returned to office. The discussions followed Trump's earlier talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the three leaders expected to hold trilateral discussions later on Thursday. Trump confirmed that his earlier encounter with Putin served to set the stage for these broader diplomatic engagements, expressing optimism about the potential for a successful trilateral meeting.

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As the leaders moved from bilateral talks to potential trilateral discussions, the focus remained on maintaining strategic stability and addressing shared security concerns. The emphasis on reducing tariffs, countering drug trafficking, and preventing regional conflicts highlights a multifaceted approach to international relations. The outcomes of these discussions in Shenzhen will likely influence global markets and diplomatic strategies in the coming months.

The successful conclusion of these talks in Shenzhen underscores the continued importance of direct diplomatic channels between the United States and China. Both nations are navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, and these agreements provide a framework for cooperation on critical global issues. The commitment to strategic stability and reciprocal fairness sets a new tone for US-China relations in 2026 and beyond.