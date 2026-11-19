US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed nuclear arms control. Trump says Xi agrees on the concept but notes significant obstacles remain for any treaty.

US President Donald Trump stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping shares his vision for limiting nuclear weapons following a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen. Trump confirmed to Reuters that Xi agreed with the underlying concept of arms control during their three-way meeting.

Nuclear Arms Control Challenges

While the leaders agreed on the principle of restriction, Trump acknowledged that reaching a formal mutual agreement remains a difficult negotiation. He emphasized the psychological and strategic hurdles involved in reducing vast arsenals held by major powers. The US President described the task as hard to execute despite his personal support for the idea.

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Trump noted that current stockpile sizes create significant barriers to disarmament. He cited the example of a nation possessing 4,000 nuclear weapons and the difficulty of agreeing to cut that number in half. This challenge applies to both Russian and American stockpiles which dominate global capabilities.

Despite these complexities, Trump vowed to continue advocating for nuclear limitation as a strategic priority. He stated that the goal should be achieved even if the path to agreement is fraught with diplomatic and tactical difficulties. The President plans to keep the subject on the agenda during future international engagements.

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Trilateral Summit Outcomes

The discussion occurred against a complex geopolitical backdrop involving Russia, the US, and China. Leaders addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East during the meeting. The trilateral dialogue aimed to establish new frameworks for international security and stability.

All three nations issued a Declaration toward Peace after the unprecedented summit. The document outlines shared ambitions to overhaul the United Nations system. It also proposes measures to keep the International Criminal Court in check.

The White House described the exchange of views as in-depth and strategic. Officials emphasized the commitment to maintaining global security amidst rising tensions. The meeting marked a significant shift in diplomatic engagement between the three major powers.

Logistics and Departure Details

Trump departed from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 6:53 pm local time. The flight back to Washington marked the conclusion of his regional tour in Asia. The departure followed historic talks held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

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Officials prepared a formal send-off for the US President in the southern Chinese city. An honor guard lined the red carpet as Air Force One prepared for departure. A military band performed during the boarding process before the aircraft took off.

Trump scheduled a news conference for the following day at 12 PM. He announced the event via Truth Social from the White House. The briefing will likely address the outcomes of the trilateral summit and subsequent policy directions.