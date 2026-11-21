President Trump and Senator Elizabeth Warren signal a rare bipartisan alignment on capping credit card interest rates at 10 percent, amid rising consumer debt and changing congressional control.

President Donald Trump and Senator Elizabeth Warren have publicly aligned behind a proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent, creating an unusual bipartisan coalition as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. Trump confirmed his support during a Saturday interview on Fox News, stating unequivocally that he would implement the cap despite initially claiming ignorance of the specific legislative push by Democrats. This development marks a significant shift in consumer finance policy, with the proposal gaining immediate momentum just as the political landscape changes in January 2025.

The incoming Democratic majority in both the House and Senate provides the procedural advantage necessary to advance the bill, which had previously stalled during Republican control. Trump explicitly told Fox News hosts that he would do the cap, acknowledging that while he did not know Democrats were actively pushing for it, he supports the goal. This alignment places Trump and progressive Democrats on the same side of the issue, contrasting sharply with prominent Republicans and the banking industry, which strongly opposes the government-imposed ceiling on lending rates.

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Federal Reserve data underscores the urgency of the proposed legislation for American households. The average interest rate on commercial-bank credit card accounts stood at 22.36 percent in the third quarter of 2026, more than double Trump's proposed 10 percent limit. Concurrently, total credit card balances rose by 22 billion dollars in that same quarter, reaching approximately 1.28 trillion dollars. A reduction in interest rates could substantially lower monthly payments for borrowers carrying these balances, freeing up disposable income for other essential expenditures.

Senator Warren, who is expected to become the chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee in January, has been instrumental in driving this effort. She stated on CBS News that she has the bill text ready and is prepared to help the president achieve his stated goal of reducing borrowing costs. Warren emphasized that Trump himself had committed to lowering rates, creating a firm basis for bipartisan negotiation. Her offer follows months of criticism over the administration's failure to act on his initial January pledge.

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Trump defended his position by describing himself as a conservative common-sense person who opposes excessive fees. He criticized credit card companies for their high charges, referencing the headquarters of these firms on Park Avenue in New York. Trump argued that such high rates undermine the concept of free enterprise when consumers are forced to pay exorbitant sums for basic borrowing. He noted that the fees are too high and the interest rates are excessive, signaling a willingness to intervene in market pricing for consumer protection.

The banking industry remains firmly opposed to the measure, warning that a 10 percent cap could severely restrict access to credit. Sarah Grano, a spokesperson for the American Bankers Association, stated that the group continues to strongly oppose the cap. Industry leaders argue that higher rates compensate for risk, and capping them might lead to stricter lending standards or reduced credit availability for vulnerable consumers. Lindsey Johnson of the Consumer Bankers Association warned that the cap could restrict access for roughly 75 percent of current cardholders.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Trump's proposed cap is not something he advocates for, while Senator Thom Tillis stated he is totally against it. These Republican lawmakers raised concerns that limiting interest rates could make credit harder to obtain for those with lower credit scores. However, the proposal also attracted some bipartisan support, with Republican Senator Josh Hawley joining independent Senator Bernie Sanders in introducing similar legislation. This broader support suggests the issue may transcend typical partisan divides.

Trump indicated that his administration might accomplish more under divided government than during his previous term. He suggested that some Republicans were impossible to deal with on various issues, hinting that his veto power could help force compromises on major legislative items. This sentiment, combined with the recent alignment with Senator Warren, suggests a potential breakthrough on consumer finance reform. The coming months will determine whether this political alignment translates into enacted law that directly impacts the financial well-being of millions of Americans.