President Trump joined grieving families at the Department of Justice on November 23, 2026, to criticize Governor Gavin Newsom's mass commutation of 548 death sentences.

President Donald Trump appeared alongside grieving families of murder victims at the Department of Justice in Washington on Monday, November 23, 2026, to deliver a sharp rebuke of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The gathering served as a platform to criticize Newsom for commuting the sentences of 548 inmates on California death row during his final weeks in office.

Trump stood beside relatives who lost loved ones to capital crimes, stating that he provided them with a voice that the former governor refused to offer. He directly attacked Newsom for emptying the state death row without using the previous seven years to change the law, calling the mass commutations a betrayal of justice.

Also read Trump to target Newsom's plan to commute California death sentences in DOJ remarks

Victim Families Share Their Trauma

Marc Klaas, father of Polly Klaas, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1993, expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to speak at the Justice Department. He noted that victims rarely receive such support in California, where he feels the political system completely ignores their suffering. Klaas emphasized that the trauma inflicted by the commutations is permanent and devastating for those left behind.

Phyllis Loya, whose son Officer Larry Lasater was killed in the line of duty in 2005, described the crowded room of families and law enforcement as a perfect setting for their message. She argued that it is dangerous for a single individual to decide the fate of others without hearing the evidence or respecting the work of jurors and judges. Loya stated that voices are the only currency victims have against political power.

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Sandy Friend, whose eight-year-old son Michael Lyons was abducted and killed by serial killer Robert Rhoades in 1996, spoke with visible emotion about the final hours of his life. Rhoades had been sentenced to death in 1999, but Newsom commuted that sentence earlier this month. Friend's testimony highlighted the personal cost of these administrative decisions on families who have spent decades seeking closure.

Political Clash Over Criminal Justice Policy

Klaas reserved his harshest criticism for Governor Newsom, asking why he waited until lame-duck status to commute those sentences instead of using his time in power to address capital murder charges. He described the commutations as a massive disservice that shows absolutely no dignity or respect for the families of murder victims. Klaas also criticized Newsom for leaving behind high utility rates, expensive gasoline, and a severe homeless problem.

Former California State Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero watched the families speak and called it difficult not to get emotional about the proceedings. She is urging the Supreme Court justices not to approve Newsom's mass commutation and to review each case on its own record. Romero accused the governor of arbitrarily throwing a giant middle finger into the biggest wounds of victims' families as he prepared to leave office.

Counterarguments And Legal Challenges

Minutes before the press conference began, Newsom's press office released a video response to the president's claims. The video accused Trump of selling pardons to wealthy allies and highlighted his past controversial actions, including 1989 newspaper ads that called for the death penalty in the Central Park Five case. This exchange underscores the deep political divide over criminal justice and executive power.

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Klaas noted that while he does not agree with President Trump most of the time, their views converge completely on the issue of crime and justice. He believes that district attorneys and prosecutors will continue to charge capital murder regardless of state-level commutations. The event served as a mobilization point for victims' rights advocates who feel abandoned by state leadership.

Future Implications For Death Row Cases

Loya expressed hope that the public will hear victims' stories and realize the gravity of the injustice committed against them. She emphasized that the fight is not over and that they will see what the future brings for the remaining cases. The gathering aimed to direct attention to other states and warn against the concentration of power in single individuals making life-or-death decisions.

The families continue to call for judicial review of the commutations to ensure that every victim has a chance to be heard. They argue that the current process ignores the painstaking work of the legal system and the suffering of those left behind. The event marked a significant moment in the ongoing national debate over the death penalty and executive clemency powers.