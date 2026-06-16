US President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have made contradictory statements about a peace deal with Iran, with Trump denying that the US is paying Iran $300 million and Vance confirming that the deal requires the US to pay Iran $300 billion for reconstruction efforts.

US President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have made contradictory statements about a peace deal with Iran . Trump said Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon and that the US is not paying Iran $300 million.

However, Vance confirmed that the deal requires the US to pay Iran $300 billion for reconstruction efforts. The full text of the peace agreement has not been released, but senior US officials have assured that its contents will be made public on Tuesday or Wednesday. Trump announced the deal on his 80th birthday, just before holding a series of cage fight matches on the White House's South Lawn.

He attempted to clarify the details of the deal on his own social media, but neglected to include any information about the $300 billion fund he had acknowledged earlier. Vance said that the deal has two pathways: if Iran makes long-term commitments never to rebuild, they will be welcomed into the world economy, but if they try to rebuild their nuclear program, they will never have the resources to do so.

He also stated that the agreement does not involve the US paying Iran any money, but rather other countries investing in Iran if they comply with the terms of the agreement. Vance said that there is a lot of economic benefit in the US relieving sanctions and welcoming Iran back into the world economy, but this does not involve the US paying any money.

He also stated that there has not been a single dollar of sanctions relief or unfrozen assets from the US or its allies in the Gulf





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