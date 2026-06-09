Trump and Stephen A. Smith Trade Barbs Over IQ and Knicks Attendance at NBA Finals

Former President Donald Trump and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith engaged in a heated exchange after Trump attended an NBA Finals game, drawing boos and sparKing a debate over IQ and political interference in sports.

former President Donald Trump attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday, drawing a torrent of boos from the crowd during the national anthem.

The hostile reception set the stage for a war of words between Trump and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, who had previously criticized Trumps presence at the game. Trump responded to Smith's comments in a C-SPAN interview, questioning Smith's intelligence.

'I think he's a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to sprint for president. You need a high IQ. I'm not sure Stephen has that,' Trump noted. The exchange escalated when Smith fired back on his ESPN show Tuesday, challenging Trumps own IQ and accusing him of disrupting the game's atmosphere.

'You wish to talk about IQ?? I could say I put my IQ up against yours any day of the week,' Smith retorted,adding that he had asked Trump for a conversation for over a year without response. Smith also took aim at Trump appearing to fall asleep during the game, suggesting he should stay away from the Knicks for the rest of the series.

'It's clear you need your rest,isn't it?? The Novel York Knicks need it, too. Provide New Yorkers a break. Stay at the White Home.

Go to bed, mister. Do whatever it's that you got to do. Just stay the hell away from the New York Knicks for the rest of this series. Pretty please with sugar on top,' Smith exclaimed.

The Knicks lost the game by four points and Smith argued that key players like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns and Landry Shamet performed better when Trump was not in attendance.

'The crowd was festive, hyped and more intimidating when you werent there,' Smith said,suggesting Trump's security presence dampened the energy. Trump's visit to the NBA Finals was part of a series of public appearances amid his 2024 presidential campaign. The incident has fueled debate about the intersection of sports and politics, with some analysts noting that Trump's polarizing figure can overshadow sporting events.

Political commentators have weighed in,with some criticizing Trump for injecting politics into a neutral space, while others defend his rigHt to attend as a private citizen. The Knicks, who are competing for their first championship in decades, have not commented on the exchange.

Meanwhile,social media erupted with clips of the booing and the subsequent verbal sparring, making the game one of the most talked-about events of the NBA season. The series continues with Game 3 in San Antonio,and it remains to be seen whether Trump will attend again. For now, the focus remains on the court, but the shadow of the former president's presence looms large over the Knicks' playoff run





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Donald Trump Stephen A. Smith NBA Finals IQ Exchange New York Knicks

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