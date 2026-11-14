Trump and Schiff Team Up on Film Tax Credit Legislation

President Trump and Senator Schiff collaborate on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act to create federal tax credits and bring production jobs back to the United States.

President Donald Trump has announced a bipartisan legislative effort alongside Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California to establish new federal tax credits for film and television productions primarily made within the United States. This unexpected collaboration aims to counter foreign tax incentives that have drawn entertainment jobs away from Hollywood and other domestic production hubs in recent years. The proposed Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act seeks to reverse the trend of creative workers relocating to countries with more favorable fiscal policies.

Legislative Details and Bipartisan Support

The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act was officially introduced in the Senate on September 24 by Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina alongside Schiff, Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, and Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The legislation has subsequently been referred to the Senate Finance Committee for review and potential advancement. Trump outlined his support for the bill in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, listing a wide coalition of lawmakers from both parties involved in the push for this industry revitalization.

Also read Donald Trump Urges Congress To Pass Federal Film & TV Tax Incentive

In his statement, Trump explicitly mentioned working with a diverse group of senators including Tim Scott, Adam Schiff, John Cornyn, Raphael Warnock, Steve Daines, Bernie Moreno, Tim Sheehy, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Katie Britt, and Dick Durbin. He also acknowledged the support of Representatives Jason Smith, Nathaniel Moran, Brian Jack, Linda Sanchez, and others. The President emphasized that the bill is a bipartisan undertaking, noting that a significant portion of the money being lost to other countries is originating from Blue States, which he hopes will motivate both Republicans and Democrats to unite on the issue.

Trump described the situation as critical, stating that Hollywood had been emptied out by tax incentives and other measures provided by foreign nations such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. He asserted that the film and television industries are Made in America and must Stay in America, expressing that support for the new legislation has been unbelievable. The goal is to create a competitive federal tax incentive structure that mirrors or exceeds international offerings to retain domestic production.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Senator Adam Schiff responded to Trump's announcement by sharing screenshots of the President's Truth Social post on his X account. Schiff stated that lawmakers should not wait until January to act, highlighting the immediate opportunity to create jobs in the country through a bipartisan approach. He declared that he and President Trump agree it is time for Congress to pass a federal film tax incentive and urged legislators to get the matter done swiftly. This public endorsement marks a significant shift from the historically contentious relationship between the two political figures.

The partnership represents a sharp departure from their past interactions, particularly during the impeachment proceedings. In 2019, Schiff, then a House Democrat and chair of the House Intelligence Committee, spearheaded the first impeachment inquiry against Trump regarding allegations that he withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kyiv into investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump denied any wrongdoing throughout the process.

Following the House vote to impeach in December 2019, Schiff served as the lead House impeachment manager during the Senate trial in early 2020, which resulted in Trump's acquittal. During these proceedings, Trump frequently attacked Schiff, labeling him shifty Schiff and a lowlife, and even accusing him of treason. The current collaboration on entertainment legislation suggests a temporary suspension of these past hostilities in favor of shared economic interests within the entertainment sector.

Industry Impact and Economic Challenges

The push for federal tax credits comes at a time of sustained downturn for the domestic filming industry. According to data from FilmLA reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, on-location shoot days in Los Angeles dropped by nearly 50 percent since 2019. This decline reflects a broader shift in production habits as studios seek cost efficiencies and favorable tax environments abroad, impacting local economies dependent on film and television work.

Federal labor data indicates that employment in the Los Angeles film and sound recording sector fell by 57,000 jobs over the last four years. Additionally, production resource company ACME Directory reported that more than 80 local production service businesses closed between 2022 and 2025. These figures underscore the urgency of the proposed legislation, which aims to stem the flow of jobs and capital leaving the United States for international markets.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, international production hubs have expanded their capabilities and appeal. According to the British Film Institute, spending on film and high-end television production in the United Kingdom reached $6.9 billion in 2024, marking a 31 percent increase from the previous year. This growth highlights the competitive pressure US producers face and the potential benefits of establishing a robust federal incentive program to retain domestic market share.

Future Prospects and Policy Implications

While the primary mechanism of the bill involves tax credits, Trump has previously suggested the possibility of imposing tariffs of 100 percent on films made abroad. This alternative approach has drawn caution from some industry analysts, who warn that such measures could trigger retaliatory actions against American entertainment exports in other countries. The bipartisan bill currently under consideration focuses on positive incentives rather than punitive trade barriers.

The introduction of the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act places significant pressure on Congress to address the structural challenges facing the American entertainment industry. With both Republican and Democratic senators now aligned on the need for federal intervention, the legislation has gained notable momentum. The outcome of this effort will likely influence the future trajectory of Hollywood and other US production centers.

Newsweek contacted Schiff for comment on Saturday via email outside of regular office hours, but the Senator's public statement on X serves as his primary response to the announcement. The collaboration between Trump and Schiff demonstrates that economic issues related to job creation and industry retention can transcend traditional partisan divides. As the bill moves through the Senate Finance Committee, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these bipartisan efforts translate into concrete policy changes that benefit American workers and businesses.