US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit, addressing the war in Ukraine and preparing for a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping.

President Vladimir Putin departed bilateral negotiations with US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on Thursday in an excellent mood, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov reported. The positive demeanor of the Russian leader signals a potentially constructive trajectory for the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Washington. This meeting served as a crucial preparatory step before the two heads of state join Chinese President Xi Jinping for a historic trilateral summit later that same day.

The discussions between Trump and Putin focused heavily on Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine and the broader status of bilateral ties between the United States and Russia. President Trump emphasized the long-standing nature of his relationship with the Russian leader, stating that he believes many wonderful outcomes could emerge from their dialogue. He noted that he has known President Vladimir Putin for a long time and expressed optimism that the meeting could initiate positive developments in their shared interests.

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As the two leaders walked toward the meeting room, President Trump told reporters, "Who is he, he is my friend." He further explained, "We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start." This public display of camaraderie contrasted with the complex geopolitical realities being discussed inside the room.

President Vladimir Putin echoed the sentiment by asserting that the APEC forum must establish a unifying tone amidst a fragmented global economy. This strategic framing suggests both leaders view the summit as a critical platform for stabilizing international relations during a period of significant geopolitical tension. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the engagement was primarily preparatory in nature, designed to align positions before the larger three-way gathering.

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The American delegation included key economic and diplomatic figures, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent present in the room during the discussions. Their presence highlights the integration of foreign policy and economic strategy in the ongoing negotiations. On the Russian side, the delegation was led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. They were joined by presidential aide Yury Ushakov and presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, ensuring that both political and financial aspects of the bilateral relationship were addressed thoroughly.

Following the discussions with President Putin, President Donald Trump held separate bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This encounter marked President Trump's second visit to China this year and represents the third round of talks between the two leaders. The US and Chinese presidents are expected to address complex trade issues, including tariff adjustments and technology restrictions. Specific focus was placed on regulations concerning semiconductor chips, a critical area of economic and strategic competition between the two nations.

The initial bilateral session between the US and Russian presidents concluded at 12:57 pm local time, which corresponds to 0457 GMT. According to the White House Press Pool, the meeting lasted for less than an hour, reflecting the efficient nature of the preliminary discussions. Despite the short duration, the engagement set the stage for a series of high-stakes diplomatic maneuvers in Shenzhen. The outcomes of these meetings are anticipated to influence global economic stability and geopolitical alignments in the coming months.

President Putin and President Donald Trump are expected to determine the duration of their three-way summit alongside President Xi. The two presidents last met face-to-face on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Since that encounter, President Putin has maintained regular communication channels with US envoys to keep diplomatic lines open. The trilateral gathering in Shenzhen aims to solidify these channels and address the multifaceted challenges facing the global community.