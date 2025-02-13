Trump and Putin Agree to Start Ukraine Peace Talks

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to start negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This move signals a major shift in U.S. policy and raises questions about Ukraine’s role in the peace process.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to start negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The move marks a significant shift in U.S. policy and raises questions about Ukraine’s role in the peace process. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said he spent more than an hour on the phone with Putin and later spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

\'I think President Putin wants peace, and President Zelenskyy wants peace, and I want peace,' Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. 'I just want to see people stop being killed.' Trump did not confirm whether Ukraine would be an equal participant in the peace talks, a departure from the previous U.S. stance under President Joe Biden, which insisted that Kyiv be fully involved in any settlement. When asked directly if Ukraine would have an equal role, Trump responded, 'Interesting question. I think they have to make peace.'\Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin agreed with Trump on pursuing a 'long-term settlement' and that the two leaders discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, and Iran during their call. Peskov also noted that Putin invited Trump to Moscow and expressed willingness to host U.S. officials in Russia for further discussions. Trump suggested he might meet Putin in Saudi Arabia, though no official plans have been confirmed. The announcement comes just after a high-profile prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia. Trump welcomed Fogel at the White House on Tuesday evening after his release. The White House framed the prisoner swap as a diplomatic breakthrough, with Trump writing on social media, 'We agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately.' Trump has appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and special envoy Steven Witkoff to lead the U.S. delegation.





