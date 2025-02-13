Trump and Putin Agree to Peace Talks in Ukraine, Raising Questions About Kyiv's Role

In a surprising move, President Trump announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to start negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. This shift in U.S. policy comes with questions about Ukraine's involvement in the peace process. While Trump emphasized his desire for peace and spoke with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he did not confirm Ukraine's equal participation in the talks, contradicting the previous stance under President Biden. The announcement follows a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, which Trump framed as a diplomatic breakthrough. Trump has appointed a delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to negotiate with Russia, while Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the talks but acknowledged discussions about future U.S. military aid contingent on economic agreements. Trump also stated his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, a stance that directly contradicts the Biden administration's policy. This major shift in U.S. strategy raises concerns about the future of negotiations and Ukraine's role in shaping its own destiny.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he and Russia n President Vladimir Putin have agreed to start negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine . The move marks a significant shift in U.S. policy and raises questions about Ukraine ’s role in the peace process. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said he spent more than an hour on the phone with Putin and later spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

'I think President Putin wants peace, and President Zelenskyy wants peace, and I want peace,' Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. 'I just want to see people stop being killed.' Trump did not confirm whether Ukraine would be an equal participant in the peace talks, a departure from the previous U.S. stance under President Joe Biden, which insisted that Kyiv be fully involved in any settlement. When asked directly if Ukraine would have an equal role, Trump responded, 'Interesting question. I think they have to make peace.' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin agreed with Trump on pursuing a 'long-term settlement' and that the two leaders discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, and Iran during their call. Peskov also noted that Putin invited Trump to Moscow and expressed willingness to host U.S. officials in Russia for further discussions. Trump suggested he might meet Putin in Saudi Arabia, though no official plans have been confirmed. The announcement comes just after a high-profile prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia. Trump welcomed Fogel at the White House on Tuesday evening after his release. The White House framed the prisoner swap as a diplomatic breakthrough, with Trump writing on social media, 'We agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately.' Trump has appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and special envoy Steven Witkoff to lead the U.S. delegation. Despite concerns about Kyiv’s role in the peace process, Zelenskyy sought to remain optimistic, calling his conversation with Trump 'meaningful' and noting Ukraine’s 'readiness to work together at the team level.' However, Trump also signaled that future U.S. military aid to Ukraine would depend on economic agreements. Zelenskyy acknowledged those discussions, tweeting that 'we value our partnership with the United States' and aim to 'expand our joint capabilities.' Another key takeaway from Trump’s remarks was his position on Ukraine joining NATO. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at NATO headquarters in Brussels that Ukraine’s membership was 'impractical'—a position Trump echoed. 'I don’t think it’s practical to have it, personally,' Trump said, adding that Russia has long opposed Ukrainian NATO membership. 'They’ve been saying for a long time that Ukraine cannot go into NATO,' Trump said. 'And I’m OK with that.' This stance directly contradicts the Biden administration’s previous policy, which viewed Ukraine’s NATO membership as inevitable following Russia’s 2022 invasion. The shift in U.S. strategy signals a major departure from the Biden administration’s 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' policy, raising questions about how negotiations will unfold





