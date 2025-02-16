President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are collaborating to uncover and eliminate fraud in the federal government, citing a recent GAO report as evidence. While acknowledging the existence of fraud, GAO Director Rebecca Shea emphasizes that the majority of federal spending is legitimate.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have pledged to expose and eradicate fraud within the federal government. The White House cites a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report as evidence and justification for their ongoing endeavors to seize control of and dismantle federal agencies . The GAO, an agency under Congress, provides lawmakers and executive agencies with information about the efficiency and effectiveness of federal government operations.

In a memo issued Wednesday, the administration stated that 'Trump is determined to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars and put an end to fraudulent and wasteful spending,' attaching the GAO's report. GAO Director Rebecca Shea informed NPR that while government fraud and waste constitute an estimated 3% to 7% of federal spending, the vast majority of federal spending is not fraudulent. Shea also pointed out that the report defines fraud narrowly, a definition that diverges from Trump and Musk's understanding. 'To call something fraud, you need to prove it in a criminal or civil case,' she stated. Shea added that detecting fraud is a lengthy process, and adjudicating it takes even longer—a timeframe that fraudsters exploit. In her GAO report, Shea suggested that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could assist the government in identifying fraud. 'It can evolve a lot more quickly than a human might looking at the data themselves,' Shea said. 'AI does offer promise when we're able to use the data systems. There are a fair number of actual structured data sets that I think could be more readily used for fraud detection with AI capabilities, predictive modeling.' Musk's DOGE is reportedly developing a custom AI chatbot called 'GSAi' as part of their initiative to curb spending, according to 'The flip side of that is fraudsters are using AI already to defraud federal programs,' Shea said. 'And they are not hampered by the same guidelines and laws that the U.S. government is when it comes to AI. Fraudsters aren't hindered in the same way.' Like anywhere, there are going to be insider threats,' Shea said. 'There were some government officials that were in the mix. Civil servants, contractors were also among those who were charged by the Department of Justice.' While defending DOGE and its efforts, Musk has characterized the United States as a 'bureaucracy' rather than a democracy. 'We are happy that people are using our report, finding our information useful in the debate to try and improve federal service,' Shea said. 'We have a duty of care to the taxpayer and we can do better. And we're hopeful that our report helps us move in that right direction.' When directly questioned about Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) unit, Shea declined to comment. Shea stated that she has not personally been contacted by or collaborated with Musk or DOGE, although she confirmed that U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, who has overseen GAO since 2008, has made contact with the Trump administration following the inauguration—a customary practice. Overall, Shea said the government is a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars and is optimistic about improvement. 'represents between 3% to 7% of annual federal budgets in that time period,' Shea said. 'Yes, it's a big number, but the vast majority of spending is not fraudulent.





