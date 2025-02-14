Trump and Modi Meet Amidst Trade Tensions

President Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to navigate strained trade relations. Despite Trump's imposition of new tariffs impacting global trading partners, including India, the meeting saw a display of cordiality. Modi sought to improve ties with the West, while Trump pressed for a more favorable trade arrangement with India.

President Trump met with India n Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, a meeting that sought to mend strained trade relations between the two nations. The meeting came as Trump signed an order increasing tariffs on imports to match rates charged by other countries, a move that could impact American trading partners globally, including India . However, Trump and Modi displayed a warm camaraderie, greeting each other with a hug in the West Wing lobby before meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump called Modi a “great friend” and expressed confidence in deepening ties between their countries. Modi, in turn, praised Trump for his diplomacy on the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing India's commitment to peace. He also sought to improve relations with the West, which have been strained after India's refusal to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine. The Indian Prime Minister’s visit was strategically timed following his Hindu nationalist party's victory in a crucial state election in India. Modi outlined the visit as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in key areas like technology, trade, defense, and energy.Trump, known for his protectionist trade policies, has already imposed tariffs on China and threatened similar measures against the European Union, Canada, and Mexico. He also previously imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. While the White House maintains that these tariffs level the playing field for American manufacturers, they are likely to be borne by American consumers and businesses through higher prices. Despite previous tensions, India signaled its willingness to address U.S. concerns by agreeing to purchase more American oil and reduce tariffs on U.S. goods, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles. India also dropped retaliatory tariffs on several American agricultural products in 2023. Furthermore, a recent deal allows General Electric to partner with Hindustan Aeronautics to manufacture jet engines in India, alongside the sale of U.S.-made MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones to India. However, the U.S. faces a $50 billion trade deficit with India, a fact that Trump has repeatedly highlighted. The meeting with Modi was the fourth such engagement by Trump with foreign leaders since his inauguration last month, following meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Jordan's King Abdullah II. Prior to meeting with Trump, Modi engaged in discussions with national security advisor Mike Waltz and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who serves as a high-profile advisor to the Trump administration.





